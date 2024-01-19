"Miami is going to implode" - Fans react as poster for UFC 299 headlined by Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera drops

UFC 299 is set to go down on March 9 in Miami, Florida, and the event already looks like one of the most stacked of 2024.

UFC 299 is set to be headlined by the bantamweight title bout between champion Sean O’Malley and challenger Marlon Vera. A lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis will act as the co-main event.

Now, with less than two months to go before the show takes place, the official poster for the event has been released.

Expand Tweet

While the poster is pretty standard fare for the UFC, its release has still sent fans on social media giant X (formerly Twitter) into rapture.

User @brightwell2013 had a bold prediction for the city of Miami when the event takes place.

Expand Tweet

Other fans commented:

“Even the poster goes hard af”

“Was in Miami for last years PPV event. Good times. May need to go back.”

“I’m so hype for this”

“Such a stacked card”

“299 > 300”

“Taking in how STACKED this card is!!!”

“Best poster in a while”

However, not all of the fans were so enthusiastic, both about the event poster and the card itself:

“This is a great poster but missed an opportunity to do a GTA Vice City like cover”

“This card does 150k ppv buys”

View a collage of fan comments discussing the event poster for UFC 299 below:

Fans on X discuss the poster for UFC 299.

UFC 299: What other fights are on the card headlined by Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera?

UFC 299 is set to be headlined by a huge bantamweight title bout between old rivals Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera. ‘Sugar’ is now the champion, but the last time these two fought, he was defeated by ‘Chito.’

Overall, though, this event looks like one of the deepest in recent memory. Not only is it set to feature a big lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint-Denis, but it will also see a number of other key bouts.

Former Bellator star Michael ‘Venom’ Page is set to debut against Kevin Holland, while Gilbert Burns will face Jack Della Maddalena in another welterweight tilt.

Other big fights include Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan, and Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos.

According to reports, though, tickets for the event are pricey, ranging from $250 to a hefty $1750 – something that has been labeled “criminal” by some fans.

Expand Tweet