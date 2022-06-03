Amber Heard got 10-7'd - Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith praise Johnny Depp for coming clean about his 'secrets' at defamation trial 

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, the hosts of the Believe You Me podcast, recently provided their take on the verdict of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial.

After a six-week hearing, the jury ruled in favor of Depp, awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $15 million in damages. Some aspects of Heard's counter-suit were also acknowledged, but she only received $2 million in compensatory damages.

Bisping pointed out that the trial resembled a lopsided round in the UFC. The former middleweight champion said:

"Amber Heard, yeah she got 10-7'd."

Meanwhile, Smith pointed out that the Hollywood couple were both toxic towards each other. However, 'Lionheart' believes that Depp was more often than not the victim in the relationship. He chimed in by saying:

"Listen, I think they're both f***ing toxic, crazy people, but I do feel like Johnny Depp got the sh*t end of the deal for six years. It's not like he hid anything either. I actually was... I don't know Johnny Depp, obviously, but I was proud of him while he was telling all these secrets of his. He knows he's telling it to the world. He's talking about the drug abuse and the alcohol and the pills. He just kinda laid it out all there."

Watch episode #402 of the Believe You Me podcast below:

Chael Sonnen disagrees with Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith and everybody else regarding the Johnny Depp - Amber Heard issue

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, along with most UFC fighters who have reacted to the trial, agree that Johnny Depp deserved to win. However, Chael Sonnen chose to zig while everybody else zagged.

During a recent episode of his Bad Guys Inc. YouTube show, Sonnen revealed that he was Team Amber Heard all along. The former three-time UFC title challenger argued:

"What I share with you that I do think people are happy with this outcome as a broad stroke, it's why I predicted that Johnny was going to win. Because don't forget, if you're in front of a judge who understands the law, there was not one single – and you can go through it line by line – there was not one single thing that Heard did that was not protected by the constitution. There was no crime there!"

Check out Chael Sonnen's video below:

