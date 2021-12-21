Michael Bisping believes Jake Paul still wants to fight Tommy Fury 

Jake Paul is looking for another big fight after his recent spectacular knockout victory over Tyron Woodley.

'The Problem Child' took 'The Chosen One' to the sixth-round before delivering a devastating overhand right that put the former welterweight champion down.

During a conversation with True Geordie on his Believe You Me podcast, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping shared his two cents on who Paul could fight next.

'The Count' suggested the 24-year-old still has his sights set on a potential Tommy Fury bout.

"I feel like he [Jake Paul] is still angling for that Tommy Fury fight because he just keeps on mentioning him. He would not mention him if he didn't want to fight. He probably sees that as the next logical step, which it was, initially."

Watch the full podcast below:

‘TNT’ was initially slated to fight Jake Paul, but after an injury, Tyron Woodley took his place.

While a re-booked clash with Fury remains a possibility, ‘The Problem Child’ set his sights on current UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal following his latest triumph.

Jake Paul flaunts his string of knockouts on Twitter

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their rematch in devastating fashion. The YouTube sensation faked a body jab, causing 'The Chosen One' to drop his guard, then landed a vicious overhand right.

The 24-year-old recently took to Twitter to highlight his recent successes in the boxing ring. He mentioned that he has KO'd all the opponents he's faced to date after knocking out Woodley this past weekend.

“I've KO'ed everyone I've fought.”

Before being matched up with Woodley earlier this year, Jake Paul knocked out AnEson, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. With his KO on December 18, the YouTube star captured the finish that eluded him in his first encounter with Woodley.

After his victory, a slew of challengers offered to fight 'The Problem Child', including NFL star Le'Veon Bell. Bell claimed that Paul has not fought anybody with true boxing talent.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has thrown out challenges to both Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz following his victory. 'Gamebred' responded by saying ‘The Problem Child’ cannot afford to fight him, while also attempting to goad him into an MMA fight.

