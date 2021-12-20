"Stop fighting small dudes who can't box" - Le'Veon Bell mounts pressure on Jake Paul for boxing match

NFL free agent Le'Veon Bell, who last played for the Baltimore Ravens back in November, has shown interest in fighting YouTube personality turned professional boxer, Jake Paul.

Both the NFL and the NBA were represented on the undercard for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing main event this weekend. NFL running back Frank Gore took on former NBA player Deron Williams, with Williams winning the bout via split decision.

The main event saw Jake Paul knockout the former UFC welterweight champion in the sixth round. It wasn't as exciting as the first meeting, which Paul also won via split decision, but it had a stellar finish. There will likely not be a third meeting between Paul and Woodley, who replaced Tommy Fury (Tyson Fury's half-brother) in the match.

After giving respect to Woodley for taking him on with just a two-week window, Jake Paul called out UFC's Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor as possible future opponents.

Paul is 5-0 but has not faced a legitimate boxer yet and has only faced MMA fighters, an NBA veteran, and a fellow YouTube personality. If the UFC doesn't respond to Jake Paul, Bell appears keen to become his next opponent in the ring.

Like all of Jake Paul's other boxing opponents, Bell doesn't seem to have any prior professional fighting experience. He has used boxing as a part of his training for football, though. Still, that didn't stop him from calling out Jake Paul on Twitter after the win.

Also read: NFL world reacts to Jake Paul's crazy knockout win over Tyron Woodley

Le'Veon Bell called out Paul and challenged him to a "real" boxing fight, even though he seems to have much less fighting experience than Tyron Woodley. But outside of YouTuber AnEsonGib, all of the 24-year-old's opponents have been in their late 30s.

Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Le'Veon Bell wants to trade in the cleats for boxing gloves and give Jake Paul a real fight 🥊👀 Le'Veon Bell wants to trade in the cleats for boxing gloves and give Jake Paul a real fight 🥊👀 https://t.co/VEwNmSi5fx he won’t tho cuz i’m 29, I’m actually his size, an athletic background, & been boxing just as long as he has … twitter.com/daznboxing/sta… he won’t tho cuz i’m 29, I’m actually his size, an athletic background, & been boxing just as long as he has … twitter.com/daznboxing/sta…

How does a Jake Paul vs Le'Veon Bell fight shape up?

Bell called out Paul for fighting "small dudes who can't box" and ones who are much older than him. Tyron Woodley is 5'9'' and around 180 pounds. Nate Robinson is also 5'9'' and 180. Bell is 6'1'' (the same as Jake Paul) and weighs in at around 225 pounds.

To get a contract fight, Bell would likely have to cut down to under 200 pounds to become a cruiserweight like Paul. He's only five years older than Paul and has used boxing for years in his training, but doesn't seem to have any professional bouts. Still, it might be a more entertaining and more competitive match for Paul than what he has become accustomed to. He would still have to face another professional boxer in a fight which would cement his legitimacy as a professional.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Will Frank Gore ever play in NFL again?

Edited by Piyush Bisht