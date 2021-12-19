NFL world reacts to Frank Gore's close defeat to former NBA star Deron Williams in boxing showdown

Running back Frank Gore has said he isn't giving up on playing in the National Football League. But as he remains a free agent this season, he has taken up a new career path and made his debut in the ring last night.

In his boxing debut, Gore fought former NBA All-Star Deron Williams in his debut at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Gore lost the first fight of his new athletic journey, but there wasn't a shortage of support from the National Football League.

Former NFL players and head coaches all flocked to the arena to watch Gore, as well as the headliner of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley.

Those who weren't in attendance took to Twitter to talk about the former running back in his boxing debut.

NFL world reacts to Frank Gore's close defeat

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

While Frank Gore is known for his abilities on the football field, he is still a novice in the ring. After the defeat to Williams on Saturday night, Gore had some thoughts about his first experience at competition.

"I let him hit me and I didn't hit back," Gore said after the fight on Showtime. "I'm still learning, but it is what it is. He came out, fought hard and got the W."

Former and current NFL players tweeted as they watched Frank Gore in his inaugural fight.

The legend Frank Gore is repping the #49ers logo on his boxing shorts tonight 👀❤️💛🎥: @insidetheNFL The legend Frank Gore is repping the #49ers logo on his boxing shorts tonight 👀❤️💛 🎥: @insidetheNFL https://t.co/w8TLP1rCcF

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert tweeted his feelings about the way that Williams fought Gore, even saying that his technique wasn't boxing.

There were also plenty of NFL sightings at the fight on Saturday night. Former NFL quarterback and now Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh was on hand at the fight alongside his dad Jack and son Jay.

Jim Harbaugh, Jay Harbaugh and Jack Harbaugh at the Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams fight #GoBlue Jim Harbaugh, Jay Harbaugh and Jack Harbaugh at the Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams fight #GoBlue#PaulWoodley2 https://t.co/h3SAueDxx6

Former wide receivers Terrell Owens and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson were on hand to watch the fight in person. While Gore didn't win, his opponent, Deron Williams, said that his first fight was also his last fight, making his boxing career very short lived.

49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers



The legendary 49ers running back was shoved out of the ring and became an unfortunate meme 😬 Frank Gore's boxing debut didn't go the way he had hoped.The legendary 49ers running back was shoved out of the ring and became an unfortunate meme 😬 bit.ly/3E8bGba Frank Gore's boxing debut didn't go the way he had hoped.The legendary 49ers running back was shoved out of the ring and became an unfortunate meme 😬 bit.ly/3E8bGba https://t.co/J4eng6wAiP

Unfortunately for Frank Gore, he did become an instant meme across the internet for his facial expressions after taking a hit to the face from Williams before the knockout.

Frank Gore had a successful 16-year NFL career, last playing for the New York Jets in 2020. Although he is 38 years old, which is older than most running backs, Gore hasn't given up hope at returning to the NFL.

After getting his first taste at boxing, everyone now questions what his next step will be: boxing or back to the NFL?

