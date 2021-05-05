How many seasons has Frank Gore played in the NFL?

Aaron Rodgers may be the most popular name associated with the 2005 NFL draft, but another player who entered the league through it was running back Frank Gore.

Gore was drafted in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, who also selected quarterback Alex Smith with the first overall pick. He has since embarked on an NFL career that has had longevity never seen before by a running back.

How many NFL seasons has Frank Gore played in?

The average length of a running back's career in the NFL is 2.57 years. But Frank Gore has played 16 seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He has rushed for 1,000 yards nine times.

Here's a list of the teams that Gore has played for in the NFL

San Francisco 49ers (2005 - 2014)

Indianapolis Colts (2015 - 2017)

Miami Dolphins (2018)

Buffalo Bills (2019)

New York Jets (2020)

Frank Gore's career highlight

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

In the 2012 NFL Playoffs, Gore helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl where they faced the AFC champion Baltimore Ravens. The game was famous for the lights going out at the start of the third quarter.

On the biggest stage of them all, Frank Gore did not disappoint. He had 19 carries for 110 yards with one touchdown. Sadly for the 49ers, it wasn’t enough as they lost a close battle 34-31 to the Ravens.

Frank Gore is one of three players with 16,000 rushing yards

Frank Gore has rushed for exactly 16,000 yards in the NFL. He sits third on the all-time NFL rushing yards list behind Hall of Famers Emmett Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726).

Gore has the most seasons with 1,200 yards from scrimmage (12) and the most consecutive seasons with at least 500 yards rushing (16). He also holds the record for most games played by an NFL running back (241).

Frank Gore's 2021 season status

The legendary running back is currently a free agent and is considering returning for his 17th season in the NFL. Gore is yet to find a suitor, but a lot can change between now and the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Frank Gore's NFL Career Statistics

Games - 241

Rushing yards - 16,000

Average yards per carry - 4.3

Rushing Touchdowns - 81