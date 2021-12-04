Set to appear in Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard, NFL star Frank Gore reveals if he plans to return to the NFL

The NFL, without Frank Gore, has felt strange this season. The 38-year-old has been a regular fixture in the NFL since 2005 but hasn't received a call this season.

Despite not currently playing, Gore is keeping himself busy by preparing to fight ex-NBA All-Star Deron Williams on December 18th.

By all accounts, Gore is content and at peace with himself. The five-time Pro Bowler appeared on Good Morning Football on Thursday to talk about how he's doing.

He addressed his future in football, most specifically whether he would join a team should they call for his services.

Frank Gore set to fight ex-NBA star, Deron Williams

Frank Gore has the third-highest number of rushing yards in NFL history. He ended his career with an even 16,000 yards on 4.3 yards per attempt.

But the former star running back hasn't ruled out returning to the NFL as long as they meet his conditions. Gore told Good Morning Football,

"Yeah, I would say it's gotta be a week, the week going into the Super Bowl. If they're going to the Super Bowl, I'm all in. If I'm being real, I love the game of football. You've been around me, you know how I prepare, you know how much I love the game, and I've been in a good place."

Gore had an illustrious and storied career. But winning a Super Bowl was one thing he never accomplished.

His teams have only appeared in the playoffs four times, and the closest he came was in 2013 in a Super Bowl loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

But while Gore waits for February to roll around, his heavyweight fight with Williams is at the forefront. Gore and Williams are two examples of athletes transitioning to boxing after their playing careers.

They will fight on the undercard of Tommy Fury and Jake Paul's fight. Williams has a seven-inch reach advantage over Gore, but Gore has the weight advantage.

As for what Gore plans on doing in the future, he told Good Morning Football he'd like a role in the San Fransisco 49ers front office. He spent ten of his 16 seasons with the 49ers and is one of their franchise legends.

Given Gore's work ethic, it's hard to believe he can't make the transition to a front-office role.

It's good to see Gore staying busy and living his best life now that his playing days are primarily behind him. It'll be fun to see how his months of dedication to boxing pay off when he fights Williams.

And who knows? We might see Gore on our TV sets again in February should one of the teams need or want a running back.

Edited by LeRon Haire