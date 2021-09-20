Is Frank Gore retiring from the NFL?

Frank Gore may be up in age, but he could still offer up his rushing services to many teams in need of a veteran presence and goal-line threat. Injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards from the Baltimore Ravens, left many wondering if Gore might have been called up.

According to new reports, Frank Gore has instead been training for boxing. The NFL's 3rd all-time rusher wants to set his sights on getting into the boxing ring, which is now his sport of choice. Frank Gore is not necessarily retiring from football, but boxing is where his focus seems to be.

Can Frank Gore be a good boxer?

Gore's last stint in the NFL was last season with the New York Jets. He put up a respectable 653 rushing yards with 2 TDs and 89 receiving yards.

Gore would still be a credit to any team that decides to sign him, and many teams have called Gore in hopes that he would help their backfield. However, he has declined offers to keep seeking a fight.

Many celebrities and former athletes have taken their turn in entering the boxing ring. Chad Ochocinco, a former wide receiver, fought Brian Maxwell back in June.

Gore is now part of a growing list of athletes trying their hand at combat sports, but at 38 years of age, with no prior experience, can Gore be viable in the boxing ring?

Gore has shown time and time again that he is tough. He is one of the oldest running backs in league history and could easily join a team with a high need for a running back.

The San Francisco 49ers recently lost Raheem Mostert, and a reunion between Gore and the 49ers would be a bittersweet send-off, should he retire after this season.

At least for now, it seems that Gore would prefer to fight someone in the ring before accepting a job as a starter or 2nd string running back.

An interview between Ian Rapoport and Gore spoke of his potential to enter the ring.

"I've been training for both — football and boxing," Gore, 38, told NFL.com. "I've always loved boxing, so that's what I've been doing. And we're trying to make a fight happen. If we do that, you'll see me in the ring."

Maybe Gore could surprise the world by playing football and boxing simultaneously, channeling his inner dual-sport threat like Deion Sanders with football and baseball.

Some lucrative offers could be thrown Gore's way in an attempt to lure him back to the NFL, with more and more injuries piling up.

Gore hasn't officially retired from the NFL, but if his boxing career doesn't go as planned, he may return for one final run with a team that would be a viable Super Bowl contender.

