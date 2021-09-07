NFL Free Agency: Will RB Frank Gore play in the 2021 NFL season?

Frank Gore doesn't have much else left to prove. If and when the 38-year-old running back decides to retire, he should be a shoo-in for the NFL Hall of Fame. That being said, there should be no reason why Frank Gore won't see the field in 2021. Though Gore led the New York Jets in the backfield last season, he remains unsigned.

We are a week away from #NFLKickoff and for the first time since the AFL/NFL merger, Frank Gore is not on a team. pic.twitter.com/dGjlhIzRK3 — Awesemo Fantasy Football (@AwesemoFantasy) September 2, 2021

Frank Gore has proven time and time again that his services could render some good yardage, even if used in a power back type of way for goal-line situations.

Which running back-needy team could use Frank Gore?

Even though Frank Gore is well past the threshold of when running backs usually retire, he has still proven to be a contributor on offense. Gore put up 653 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards last season with the New York Jets, numbers that indicate Gore can still contribute good offense to any number of teams, especially those with better offensive lines.

Frank Gore is signing with the New York Jets, now his third AFC East team.



As a reminder: Gore ranks THIRD all-time in rushing yards.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/6ce2NFPQYc — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 5, 2020

The Covid situation could lead to many backfields losing one, if not both of their go-to starters. Should the unfortunate happen, Gore could very well be called on to help a team make a playoff run, not to mention the potential for starters to suffer injuries that will also keep them sidelined as well. Not every team is deep in the backfield.

Think of the situation with the Las Vegas Raiders when they signed veteran Marshawn Lynch in an attempt to bolster their playoff run. The same could happen with Frank Gore. The deeper the season gets, the higher the likelihood of more teams getting banged up on both sides of the ball. Gore could land himself with a team needing help to break through to the postseason.

The Los Angeles Rams, for instance, made a bold move in acquiring Sony Michel from the New England Patriots. After Raymond Calais and Cam Akers went down with injuries, the Rams had no choice but to try and bolster their backfield.

There could be some teams facing the same dilemma when the regular season starts. Expect Frank Gore to land with a team that needs to sign a veteran presence shortly. Even with the New York Jets going 2-14 last season, Gore showed up in a manner that's at least befitting of a backup running back.

If Raheem Mostert fails to stay healthy in San Francisco, there could be a possibility that Frank Gore and the San Francisco 49ers reunite. It would be a bittersweet ending to Gore's career if he decides to retire after this season. The same could be said for the Miami Dolphins, who signed Gore two seasons ago, where he put up 722 rushing yards and 124 receiving yards.

Frank Gore could see the field sooner rather than later, and if he were to retire with a team that has called on his services before, it would be the perfect cap on an impressive career.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha