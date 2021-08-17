Michael Bisping claims that Conor McGregor will likely be handed an immediate title shot on UFC return

Retired UFC middleweight Michael Bisping predicted what will happen once Conor McGregor returns to the octagon. The Irishman is currently recovering from a gruesome leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The UFC Hall of Famer claimed McGregor will get an immediate title shot upon his return.

Speaking to the latest UFC recruit Paddy Pimblett on his Believe You Me podcast, 'Paddy the Baddy' and Bisping discussed the possibilities of the Irishman's return.

Paddy Pimblett stated that if Dustin Poirier is successful in capturing the belt, currently donned by Charles Oliveira, 'The Notorious' will get a title shot against Poirier in their fourth fight, to which Bisping replied:

"Yeah that's what's gonna happen anyway, because they're gonna do the fourth fight. And Charles will probably..and I hate saying anything disrespectful about Charlea because I was so happy to see him win the belt...but I agree with you, I think Dustin will probably beat him and if he does, McGregor is gonna walk back in [into the title picture]."

Watch the full episode of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast with guest Paddy Pimblett below:

Conor McGregor has been going after Daniel Cormier on social media while recovering from his injury

Conor McGregor has often called out and talked trash to people across different weight classes in his career. His most recent target, however, was former UFC heavyweight and light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

McGregor was supposedly upset with Cormier after 'DC' condemned the Irishman's tweet about Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father. Cormier also stated that the tweet was McGregor's 'cry for help.'

Shortly before he deleted the demeaning tweet, 'The Notorious' said:

“Daniel Cormier is a fat mess. Getting into worse condition by the day. God bless him. Showing up drunk at media events the very day before he was in the booth calling my fight. Drunk at a media event working? The day before being a commentator on the biggest fight in history?”

Conor McGregor's deleted tweet attacking Daniel Cormier

Conor McGregor did not stop hurling insults at 'DC' in his recently concluded Q&A session on Twitter.

