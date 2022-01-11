"There's a fair bit of truth there" - Michael Bisping on Alexander Gustafsson saying Khamzat Chimaev can put Kamaru Usman to sleep

Michael Bisping has given his two cents on the potential of Khamzat Chimaev.

Following Chimaev's explosive 2020, the budding star returned to the octagon after a strenuous battle with COVID-19 last year. The Chechen-born Swede has made waves in the UFC after finishing every one of his fights.

To make up for lost time, the 27-year-old was tasked with facing China's Li Jingliang at UFC 267. While many thought Chimaev would face his stiffest challenge in the cage, the performance was one-sided and 'Borz' managed to choke Jingliang out in the first round.

This past weekend, former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson endorsed Khamzat Chimaev, his Allstars Training Center teammate, in an interview with ESPN MMA. In fact, Gustafsson was so confident in Chimaev's ability that he suggested the rising welterweight star could put Kamaru Usman to sleep if they were to fight.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping discussed Gustafsson's reasoning as to why Chimaev is such a foreboding force, regardless of weight.

"He says nobody works as hard. There you go ladies and gentlemen, the proof is in the pudding. You know a lot of these fighters, yeah they train hard but do they really push themselves to the limit? Gustafsson says Khamzat does that every single time. He says he's never seen anyone work like him."

According to Gustafsson, Chimaev has notable stopping power. After witnessing 'Borz' deliver a one-punch knockout against Gerald Meerschaert in 17-seconds, it appears Gustafsson and Michael Bisping are starting to believe the hype surrounding Chimaev.

"He said his power [Khamzat Chimaev] is ridiculous. He says we all know about the rest and he said, 'But trust me, the man's power is sensational' and if he touches Usman on the chin he thinks he would put him to sleep. Now, again, as I said, the point earlier, of course Gustafsson will say that because he's being a good teammate. But I reckon there's a fair bit of truth there."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments in the video below:

Michael Bisping buys Khamzat Chimaev's potential as possible Gilbert Burns fight looms

Social media is a major factor in the fight game right now. Recently, Khamzat Chimaev and the No.2-ranked contender Gilbert Burns took to social media and advocated fighting each other.

While the bout has yet to be confirmed, all signs point to a showdown between the two grappling monsters.

Frontkick.online @FrontkickOnline Talks are in fact ongoing for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, according to sources. Not done, but likely to get booked. The plan seems to be January rather than December but again, nothing signed or set in stone as of now. Developing ... Talks are in fact ongoing for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, according to sources. Not done, but likely to get booked. The plan seems to be January rather than December but again, nothing signed or set in stone as of now. Developing ...

After DMs involving Chimaev and Burns went public, it became abundantly clear that the two welterweights were impassioned to fight each other.

If it comes to fruition, Burns will be returning after implementing his wrestling pressure against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson last July. Since the Brazilian is a former title challenger, the expected fight will have huge implications for both competitors. The anticipated matchup is being discussed for spring 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Given the gleaming endorsement from Alexander Gustafsson and Michael Bisping, Khamzat Chimaev appears to be the real deal. According to his training partner, Chimaev's power is sensational and Bisping believes that isn't far from the truth.

Edited by Harvey Leonard