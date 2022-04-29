"I know some behind-the-scenes stuff" - Michael Bisping explains how his insight is mistaken as bias by fans during commentary  

Former middleweight champion-turned-commentator Michael Bisping has responded to fans who have called his commentary biased. 'The Count' has told fans it isn't biased at all. There are times when Bisping may have a personal relationship with the fighter and can discuss them in more detail. The Englishman has asked fans not to confuse more information on the fighter as a form of prejudice.

Speaking on his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping addressed a question that asked if he found it difficult commentating on a fighter he knows well and if it is sometimes seen as bias:

"Sometimes people talk about bias commentary. The reality is sometimes it's not about being bias. It's just sometimes you might have a relationship with a fighter where you know more about that person. Therefore, you can talk more about that person. It's not being biased, it's just I can give the viewers more information about that person because I know them on a personal level."

'The Count' further explained that he always does his research on each fighter, even if he doesn't know them. Bisping described that when sitting down to call a fight, it's the contest that often dictates what's being said:

"People sometimes feel like, 'Oh, he's being biased, he's talking about him more!' Well yeah, I know some behind-the-scenes stuff about this guy that you might wanna know!"

Michael Bisping responds to Jake Paul again

The back-and-forth between Michael Bisping and Jake Paul is yet to cease as the two men have clashed once again on social media.

'The Count' has responded to a recent interview from 'The Problem Child'. At the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano press conference, Paul was asked yet again about his desire to fight Michael Bisping. The YouTuber turned boxer launched another scathing attack on the Englishman, believing he is owned by Dana White and that he would knock him out in the first round.

michael @bisping if I’m about that life. if I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out?please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) Ps- loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt 😂 if I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out?please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) Ps- loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt 😂 https://t.co/CyT0rPk37g

Bisping laughed off the words from Jake Paul, believing he is continually embarrassing himself by calling out a retired fighter. The former middleweight champion was keen to remind the American that he's been in the fighting game for 20 years and Paul should show the same energy if they meet.

