Michael Bisping gets lectured by fans for "most biased" commentary during UFC Vegas 105

Michael Bisping was a part of the UFC commentary team for the organization's most recent main roster fight card, UFC Vegas 105. Bisping later appeared to receive considerable criticism from some fans for his allegedly "biased" commentary at the event.

The UFC Vegas 105 event transpired at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on April 5, 2025. It was headlined by a much-awaited featherweight showdown between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy. The undefeated Murphy, ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision.

A number of fans express their disapproval of Michael Bisping's commentary, particularly suggesting that his commentary was biased in favor of fellow Englishman Lerone Murphy. One X user posted a picture of Bisping and wrote:

"After tonight I'm officially declaring that Michael Bisping in the WORST commentator in the UFC. #UFC Vegas105"

Many fans weighed in with their reactions, with several agreeing with the aforementioned X user. One of them insinuated that Michael Bisping was always biased:

"Always was. Glad you figured that out"

"Been saying this for years"

"Not sure why they allow him on knowing he'll be biased."

"The UK commentators are so biased for UK fighters!"

Moreover, a netizen deemed Bisping the most biased, indicating that he downplayed all the punches Josh Emmett landed against Lerone Murphy:

"Most biased for sure. Just ignoring all the punches Emmett landing."

Michael Bisping previously addressed accusations of his allegedly biased UFC commentary

UFC legend Michael Bisping has faced accusations of allegedly biased commentary multiple times over the years. The ex-UFC middleweight champion once explained that he wasn't biased but simply spoke at length about the fighters he was close to, which, he noted, might inadvertently come across as biased.

Furthermore, 'The Count' faced significant condemnation from UFC 286 co-headliner Justin Gaethje after the latter's points victory at the event in March 2023.

During his post-fight press conference, Gaethje accused Bisping of being biased in his commentary of the UFC 286 headliner -- the trilogy fight between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. UK's Edwards outpointed America's Usman in the main event.

Gaethje, who's long been Usman's teammate, deemed Michael Bisping's commentary "unprofessional" and biased in favor of Edwards. Bisping later cleared the air by responding to a fan's tweet about the situation. He wrote:

"I always only call it as I see it. And you have to celebrate the winner, regardless of who it is. Can't be sad someone didn't win. Winner in all cases must be celebrated. And I have huge admiration and respect for Usman as a fighter and person. A true gentleman."

