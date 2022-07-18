"Jordan, if you get the job done on Saturday and you twerk, we might see a riot in the O2 Arena" - Michael Bisping jokingly warns Paddy Pimblett's opponent ahead of UFC London

Michael Bisping has issued a hilarious warning to Paddy Pimblett's upcoming opponent Jordan Leavitt. Leavitt and Pimblett are set to lock horns at the upcoming UFC London event on July 23. Leavitt is known for his signature twerking celebrations upon winning fights inside the octagon.

The 27-year-old will be fighting Pimblett in front of a hostile crowd at the O2 Arena in London. 'The Count' has warned him that if he manages to upset the crowd by beating Pimblett and subsequently twerks, we might see "a riot in the O2 Arena."

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"Jordan Leavitt, if he ever wins a fight, he likes to twerk and I'm trying to do my best to give you a little twerk there and I apologize but yeah, that's what he does every time he wins... Jordan, if you get the job done on Saturday and you twerk we might see a riot in the O2 Arena."

Jordan Leavitt excited to cause "a riot" by beating Paddy Pimblett in London

Jordan Leavitt knows he will be a very unpopular man in the United Kingdom if he beats their own Paddy Pimblett at the O2 Arena in London. However, he doesn't mind playing the antagonist. Not only is he looking forward to causing an upset by beating 'The Baddy', Leavitt wants to cause a "riot" in London.

If the crowd goes wild and starts to throw stuff at him, Leavitt said he'll rely on his head movement to come out unscathed. During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour podcast, he said:

"Luckily, I have good head movement. When they start throwing things at me, I'll be bobbing, weaving, dodging beer cans. But yeah, I'm excited to cause a riot. I think it'll be a lot of fun."

Leavitt has won four out of his last five fights in the UFC. He is currently on a two-fight winning streak inside the octagon, having picked up wins over Matt Sayles and Trey Ogden respectively.

Paddy Pimblett, on the other hand, is currently undefeated inside the octagon with first-round wins against Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas, respectively.

MMA On Point @OnPointMMA Paddy Pimblett gets his toughest test to date when he faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) at UFC London Paddy Pimblett gets his toughest test to date when he faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) at UFC London 🔥 https://t.co/Z7kELshtn3

