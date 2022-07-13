"People will say that he's terrified of Francis Ngannou" - Michael Bisping on why Jon Jones may be targeting a fight against Stipe Miocic instead

Michael Bisping recently gave his take on Jon Jones' potential opponent for his debut in the heavyweight division of the UFC.

Jon Jones recently took to his Twitter handle and admitted that he is looking to fight Stipe Miocic rather than heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou. Jones brought up Ngannou's recent knee surgery and claimed that 'The Predator' is a "one-dimensional" fighter. He stated that a fight against the former heavyweight titleholder makes more sense to him than the current incumbent.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping stated that 'Bones' is desperate to return to the octagon. He suggested that waiting for the champ would only delay his return.

Thus, Bisping opined that Jones is promoting Miocic as a more leveled opponent for himself as he may not be able to face Ngannou anytime soon.

Giving his take on the matter, 'The Count' had this to say:

"He [Jon Jones] knows Francis isn't going to be back anytime soon right...If that's the case what he is doing is hyping up Stipe Miocic...He's hyping him up saying he is a tougher fight...You don't wanna say "Oh! I wanted to fight Ngannou but he wasn't available so I'm fighting this guy". No! You make it sound like that's the top guy."

Speaking further, the former middleweight champion also defended Ngannou against Jones' accusations of him being a "one-dimensional" fighter. The heavyweight champion's power, according to Bisping, is enough to send his opponents into "another dimension":

"People will say that he is terrified of Francis Ngannou right because the critic or the...yeah the critic would say well what are you talking about? How can Stipe Miocic ever have more to offer than Francis Ngannou because Francis Ngannou is the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and that's true and one dimensional maybe but somewhat that one dimension will knock you into another dimension. It will, it's scary, it's ridiculous and one shot is all it takes."

You can check out Bisping giving his opinion on Jon Jones below:

Chael Sonnen claims Jon Jones will be an underdog against Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnen claimed that former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be an underdog in a potential fight against reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

According to 'The American Gangster', the audience did not consider most of Jones' earlier opponents to be a serious threat. Due to this, they were uninterested in his fights.

However, Sonnen opined that fans would perceive Ngannou as a major challenge for the former heavyweight champion. This would, hence, make this fight one of the biggest from a business standpoint.

In a recent episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen stated:

“If Jones versus Ngannou got announced today, I would expect – when I go to [sports betting company] DraftKings – to look at the odds that Jones, for the first time in history, is an underdog. Am I wrong about that? ‘Cause if I’m wrong about that, then my entire premise is out.”

You can check out the full episode of Beyond The Fight below:

