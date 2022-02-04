Michael Bisping on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for interim heavyweight belt - "If anyone deserves it, it's Stipe" 

Michael Bisping has proposed an interim title fight for the heavyweight division in the UFC.

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping called for an interim heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic in case Francis Ngannou is out of competition for a long time.

Bisping is of the view that both Miocic and Jones deserve a shot at the heavyweight title given their stellar records in the UFC:

"They should do an interim title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic if Ngannou is having surgery, if Ngannou [is] at a stalemate contractually and you know that he's holding his grounds. If that's the case and he's not gonna fight then Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones for the interim belt makes perfect sense because if anyone deserves it, it's Stipe Miocic. And then on top of that you've got Jon Jones, who definitely given the narrative of what he has achieved in light heavyweight should get a title fight."

Watch the full episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

Michael Bisping reveals he is open to professional wrestling if offered a contract

In a recent live Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping stated that he would not hesitate to do professional wrestling if offered a contract. Bisping is open to joining the ranks of former MMA champions who have transitioned to professional wrestling. 'The Count' also revealed that he used to enjoy watching WWE when he was younger.

Michael Bisping admitted that he did not understand why pro wrestling was so popular despite it being scripted. However, he did say that he would sign a deal with any prominent pro wrestling company if an opportunity arose:

“I do not watch professional wrestling. I do not watch grown men in spandex pretending to have a fight. I used to like WWE, WWF back in the day. I liked Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage… It's hugely popular. I don't get it. I don't understand it... [But] don't get me wrong, I’ll do it in a heartbeat. You send me a contract, I’ll be there. Boom! I'm there! 'The Count' and then I will delete this off YouTube.”

Watch Bisping give his opinion on pro wrestling below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak