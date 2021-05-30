Michael Bisping names the ideal opponent for Kamaru Usman's next title defense

Michael Bisping recently revealed that he believes Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is the ideal opponent for Kamaru Usman's next title defense.

While speaking to Helen Yee at his personal residence in California, 'The Count' weighed in on the current title picture in the welterweight division and the potential challengers for the 170-pound king's throne.

According to Michael Bisping, the number one-ranked contender, Colby Covington, should not be next in line as he has already made an unsuccessful bid for the welterweight strap back at UFC 245.

While Bisping also named Leon Edwards as a potential contender, he firmly believes that Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has the 'best chance' for a title gig at the moment.

Speaking of potential opponents for Kamaru Usman's fifth title defense, Michael Bisping told Helen Yee-

"I mean Leon Edwards, if he beats Nate Diaz, that has to happen for sure, it's long overdue. Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson if he beats Gilbert Burns, which isn't an easy fight. I wanna see that fight. I truly believe out of everybody, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has probably got the best chance. Kamaru (Usman) is incredible. I am so high on his fighting abilities. He's a smart guy, he's a good person, he's a class act and I love watching him fight."

Michael Bisping lauds 'Wonderboy'

Michael Bisping was calling the fight when Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson put on a striking masterclass against Geoff Neal in December 2020.

Bisping was mesmerized by the elite techniques on display and even believes that he might have developed a bias based on the performance. Praising 'Wonderboy', Bisping further said-

"Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has got such a unique style and if you look at that fight he had against Geoff Neal, I was blown away. I was calling that fight, I was ringside and I couldn't believe the display of technique and athleticism that I was watching. It was mind-blowing, it was such a good performance. And honestly, I don't know if I'm biased or whatever but I fail to see how anyone beats him right now." Michael Bisping said.

Two of the nicest (and baddest) dudes in the sport have agreed to throw down at UFC 264 on July 10. Gilbert Burns (@GilbertDurinho) vs. Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) has been verbally agreed to, per Dana White (@danawhite). pic.twitter.com/Lv5uEsxqRb — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 3, 2021

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is scheduled to face Gilbert Burns at UFC 264, which will be headlined by the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

