Kamaru Usman or "bloody unbelievable" Charles Oliveira considered to be the two greatest UFC stars according to Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping seemingly believes that Kamaru Usman and Charles Oliveira are the best fighters in the world today. Presently, Usman is the No. 1-ranked UFC men’s pound-for-pound fighter and the reigning UFC welterweight champion. Meanwhile, Oliveira holds the No. 4 spot in the men’s pound-for-pound rankings and is a former UFC lightweight champion.

During a live Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping was asked who he’d consider the best fighter in the sport of MMA today. Responding by naming UFC elites Usman and Oliveira, Bisping stated:

“Best fighter? I don’t know. It’s Kamaru Usman, maybe. Charles Oliveira is – as many losses as he has, and there’s a few, 8 or 9 – Charles Oliveira right now is bloody unbelievable.”

Oliveira missed weight and was stripped of his lightweight title heading into his fight with Justin Gaethje in May of this year. Regardless, ‘Do Bronx’ impressively beat Gaethje via first-round submission, extending his win streak to 11.

The consensus is that Oliveira will likely face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 281 on October 22nd. However, the Oliveira-Makhachev matchup is yet to be officially announced by the UFC.

Watch Bisping give his take regarding who today’s best fighters are at the 1:00:15-minute mark in the video below:

Michael Bisping on the much-awaited UFC 278 fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20th. Their first fight witnessed Usman outwrestle Edwards and defeat him via unanimous decision in December 2015.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping opined that while 'Rocky' is a huge underdog heading into the rematch, he’s more than capable of beating Kamaru Usman.

Edwards recently admitted that he lost focus during his last fight against Nate Diaz in June 2021. ‘Rocky’ was wobbled and almost finished by Diaz their fight’s final round, but he survived till the final bell and escaped with a unanimous decision win. Bisping warned that Edwards can’t make such grave mistakes against Usman.

‘The Count’ recalled that he himself was a massive underdog in his rematch against Luke Rockhold but knocked the latter out to win the UFC middleweight title. Bisping said:

"Of course, coming into this one, Leon Edwards is a 3-to-1 underdog. But hey, listen, he might go out there and shock the world like I did. I think I was 5-to-1, I think some places had me at a 10-to-1 underdog. Now listen, nothing is impossible. We're all human beings and every single fight is different."

Watch Bisping discuss the UFC summer lineup in the video below:

