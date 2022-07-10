Michael Bisping points out flaw in Conor McGregor's axe kick suggestion to Rafael Fiziev

Conor McGregor and Rafael Fiziev recently had a Twitter spat after 'Notorious' made suggestions about countering the Kazakh fighter's trademark lean-back defense with a modified axe kick.

While McGregor seems confident that the flashy defense could be taken care of by switching the attack from a roundhouse to an axe kick, Michael Bisping has pointed out the flaws in the Irishman's suggestion. Speaking on an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' explained why it is nearly impossible to change the attack from a roundhouse kick to an axe kick in a real-fight situation:

"The problem with what Conor said and I asked Fiziev about it, and he feels the same way - if you throw a head kick, full power with the intention of knocking somebody out and they do a Matrix move like Fiziev can do, you cannot stop the kick mid-trajectory, full power and then change the motion. You can't go roundhouse full power, abort mission, turn it into an axe kick halfway through. You just can't, it's not possible. You cannot do it."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Conor McGregor's critique of Rafael Fiziev's kick-boxing defense below:

Rafael Fiziev and Conor McGregor got involved in a lively discussion after 'Notorious' commented on a highlight video from Fiziev's bouts in and outside the UFC.

Check out the compilation video along with McGregor's response:

Rafael Fiziev on a potential fight against Conor McGregor

Rafael Fiziev is one of the surging prospects in the lightweight division, who's gearing up for the biggest challenge of his UFC career against Rafael dos Anjos on July 9. He feels the outcome of the bout could determine if he faces Conor McGregor down the line.

Appearing on an episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the 27-year-old discussed the recent Twitter exchange with McGregor and also weighed in on potentially crossing paths with the Irishman. 'Ataman' stated that he only sees a fight against 'Notorious' if he loses to his next opponent at UFC Fight Night on Saturday:

"Maybe he sees me an opponent. That’s why he starts talking about my lean back from a long time ago. I think if I win against 'RDA', this fight doesn’t happen. I need to lose to 'RDA' for this fight with McGregor."

Watch Rafael Fiziev discuss a potential Conor McGregor fight below:

Ranked No.10, Rafael Fiziev will head into UFC Vegas 58 this weekend on the back of five consecutive wins. A strong performance against the former champion could earn him another high-profile matchup, leading to the title. If Fiziev comes up short, he believes that a fight against the Irishman could be on the cards.

McGregor has slid down to No.12 in the lightweight rankings since suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. 'Notorious' is gearing up for a comeback, although a return date is yet to be confirmed.

