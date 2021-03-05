Michael Bisping predicts the winner of UFC 260 headliner between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou

Michael Bisping has made his pick for the upcoming pay-per-view showdown between Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic, scheduled for UFC 260. After being taken into deep waters and ultimately out-pointed in their first encounter, Ngannou will look to right the many wrongs he previously committed at UFC 220. Speaking on MMA journalist James Lynch's YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said that although Ngannou has seemed unstoppable lately, he favors the champ this time around as well.

Bearing the biggest loss of his UFC career at the hands of Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 has seemingly taught Ngannou a lesson or two. After suffering just one defeat against Derrick Lewis at UFC 226, 'The Predator' went back to the drawing board to tweak his game. Since then, Francis Ngannou has looked sublime and quickly amassed four back-to-back wins against Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Catch him prepping for his upcoming super-fight against Stipe Miocic, here:

🏆 #UFC260 Fight Camp Episode 1 is live on my YouTube channel https://t.co/WAp2E3Wpnm pic.twitter.com/vcA9k4FhfA — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic has been putting in some serious work to continue his reign as champion. After convincingly beating Daniel Cormier in their highly anticipated trilogy, Miocic took some time off to recuperate and watch Ngannou's road to contention from the sidelines.

Will Stipe Miocic triumph again at UFC 260?

Going into his title bout at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou will have to stick in there until the end, without emptying his gas tank. Possessing an arsenal of striking techniques, Stipe's evasive footwork and slick defense will force The Predator to accommodate different strategies. However, with Ngannou well-renowned for his freakish knockout power, all it truly takes is one swing of the hammer.

Stipe Miocic is regarded as arguably the greatest UFC heavyweight champion of all-time. Holding an ocean of experience with an elite all-round game, it'll take more than just a hopeful heave from Ngannou to snatch the title.

UFC 260 promises to be a stacked card with plenty of action promised for its fans. Will the upcoming event see a newly crowned champion? Or will the reign of Stipe Miocic continue, uninterrupted?

