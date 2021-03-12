Michael Bisping reacts to Dana White betting $1 million on Jake Paul losing against Ben Askren

Michael Bisping looked surprised upon hearing UFC president Dana White's proposition to bet $1 million dollars in favor of Ben Askren winning his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul.

On his podcast Michael Bisping Podcast, the former UFC champion had a look at the recent clip from "Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson" where Dana White stated that Jake Paul is a YouTube celebrity who won't stand a chance in a fight against Ben Askren.

White doesn't believe that Jake Paul will be able to weather the storm against a professional athlete like Ben Askren. Paul responded to White's prediction on Instagram and offered to raise the bet to $4,000,000.

Michael Bisping gave props to the 24-year-old for his courage to put a massive amount of money on the line.

"Listen, we talk sh*t about Jake Paul... I've got nothing personal against him. I respect the ba**s on the kid."

Michael Bisping then proceeds to text message Dana White to inquire if the UFC president is actually willing to bet on Ben Askren. Bisping is uncertain if Askren will take home the victory on April 17th as 'Funky' is not known for being an elite MMA striker.

"When you look at Ben, he's not a great boxer. He wasn't known for his boxing... He is a proven veteran of the fight game, he has been in there many times. He has that drive, that determination, he has that fighting spirit... but that doesn't mean Jake Paul doesn't have those things."

Michael Bisping compares Jake Paul and Ben Askren hitting the pads

Michael Bisping was not impressed when his co-host Luis Gomez pulled up a sparring video of Ben Askren sparring for his forthcoming fight. Bisping acknowledged that 'Funky' has a solid chin, judging by the latter's previous fights.

However, 'Count' also warned Ben Askren that if he falls back on his clinching acumen to weather Jake Paul, the referee might take away points from his scorecards.

"When I see Jake Paul hitting the pads and I have seen Ben Askren hitting pads, it seems like a no-brainer. Of course, there is more to it than that. It's about how well you can take a punch. Ben Askren obviously has took a lot of punches against Robbie Lawler and throughout a lot of his career... but you're not supposed to clinch in boxing and the referee will break it up straight away."

Bens sparring is on point. But the question seems to be - slow motion or real time? Check out the vlog and you decide. On April 17th it’ll be nothing but real time and JP won’t be able to keep up.



Thanks @CoinFlipATM for sponsoring. https://t.co/WiJKohOeq2 pic.twitter.com/vrChi1ME9k — Funky (@Benaskren) March 1, 2021