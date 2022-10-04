"I'm not going to do that" - Michael Bisping refuses to keep Conor McGregor's name out of his mouth, tells Irishman to relax

The ongoing feud between Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor is a hot topic of discussion in the MMA community. The unexpected dispute was caused by an unprovoked outburst by McGregor aimed towards 'The Count'.

The sudden fury comes at a time when McGregor is working on his silver screen debut in the remake of the 1989 cult classic Road House. 'The Notorious' has resorted to violent threats aimed at Bisping and has belittled his acting career.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Tensions between Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are rising... Tensions between Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor are rising... https://t.co/0LGosmtREj

Following his retirement from the sport, Michael Bisping has adopted the role of a commentator and analyst. He has also appeared in several films and on TV. The former middleweight champion has cleared the air on the dispute by claiming that he doesn't pay heed to the Irishman's comments.

Having said that, in the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping clarified that it's unfeasible for him to keep Conor McGregor's name out of discussion:

"Conor, relax buddy. I've been told to keep his name out of my f**king mouth... I'm not going to do that. I can't do that. I talk MMA and he's the biggest superstar in MMA. When you become a star of that magnitude, people are going to talk."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments below:

This is not the first time Conor McGregor has lashed out at Michael Bisping

Following the sad demise of Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, comforting and consoling messages poured in from around the world for the family.

While at first Conor McGregor offered his condolences to 'The Eagle', he later infamously mocked Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's death during a Twitter tirade. The MMA community lashed out at 'The Notorious' for these comments and Daniel Cormier advised him to be a bit more respectful.

The conversation took an ugly turn when Bisping sided with Cormier on the matter. McGregor retaliated by reminding 'The Count' about his last two losses in the UFC, which came at the hands of Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum during a Q&A on Twitter.

