Michael Bisping revealed that his son Callum Bisping got 'jumped' by five people. He also added that the attackers 'found out' after jumping his son.

Callum Bisping is currently studying at the San Francisco State University, and he posted on Twitter that he got jumped by five men and showed his injuries:

"Graphic warning! Just got jumped and sucker punched on SFSU canvas. Fought all 5 people away but this is ridiculous. I was getting out of an elevator and they began to harass me. #Youshouldseetheotherguy"

Michael Bisping responded to the tweet by saying:

"5 punk b*****s jumped my son. But they f****d around and found out pretty quick. I’ll tell the story on tonight @BYMPod"

The former UFC champion said he would discuss the incident on his podcast. But from both the tweets, it would seem Callum Bisping did more damage to his attackers than they could do to him. His eldest son is looking to follow in his dad's footsteps and get into MMA. He currently trains in MMA and is a wrestler for SFSU.

Michael Bisping compares KSI to Prince Naseem Hamed following his Joe Fournier fight

KSI fought Joe Fournier in his latest fight, for which he received a lot of criticism. 'The Nightmare' connected with an elbow that saw his opponent fall to the canvas, and fans believed he should have been disqualified for it or deducted points for it.

Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on the fight and had this to say about the YouTuber-turned-boxer:

"I will say this. I thought KSI looked really good. I thought he looked very athletic, light on his feet, fast, powerful, explosive, very, very aggressive. You know, to be honest, and I'm going to get a lot of crap for saying this, but, you know the way he had his hands low and he was bouncing around the place, he was kinda like Prince Naseem Hamed. Not as good, not as good, relax, don't come at me."

He went on to talk about how Prince Naseem is one of the greatest boxers and that although the difference in skill was vast, the way KSI fought and moved reminded him of Hamed. Fans, however, did not agree with Bisping and did not like the comparison.

