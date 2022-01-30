Michael Bisping says he will consider professional wrestling if he is offered a contract - "I'll do it in a heartbeat" 

Michael Bisping will immediately sign a professional wrestling contract if an offer comes. Bisping is open to joining the list of former MMA superstars who have made the switch to pro wrestling.

During a recent live Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping admitted that he used to like watching the WWE growing up. However, he is no longer a fan of it.

According to 'The Count', he doesn't understand why pro wrestling is so big despite it being fake. However, he wouldn't hesitate to ink a deal with any mainstream pro wrestling company if offered a chance:

“I do not watch professional wrestling. I do not watch grown men in spandex pretending to have a fight. I used to like WWE, WWF back in the day. I liked Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, Randy Savage… It's hugely popular. I don't get it. I don't understand it... [But] don't get me wrong, I’ll do it in a heartbeat. You send me a contract, I’ll be there. Boom! I'm there! ‘The Count’ and then I will delete this off YouTube.”

Watch the full Q&A session with Michael Bisping below:

This isn't the first time Michael Bisping has welcomed the idea of doing pro wrestling

Ronda Rousey, Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos are the notable former UFC champions who made the switch to pro wrestling.

Prior to his recent admission, Bisping had already expressed his desire to do pro wrestling when he discussed the matter last month.

Speaking on the Radican Worldwide podcast, Michael Bisping stressed that though pro wrestling was not easy on the body, he would be happy to join the business:

"Never say never, but I do know that professional wrestling, whilst it is a performance, it is very tough on the body... My body went through the wringer in the UFC, but hey listen… give me a call, give me a call. There you go. It looks like a lot of fun and I’m so happy to see Junior dos Santos and other members of the American Top Team making a successful transition into something else after fighting.”

Edited by Aziel Karthak