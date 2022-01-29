WWE Royal Rumble 2022: 6 Last-Minute predictions - Roman Reigns is finally defeated, Hall of Famer wins Royal Rumble, Shock return

WWE's 35th annual Royal Rumble event takes place on Saturday night and boasts both a men's and women's Rumble match.

Two of WrestleMania's main eventers will be confirmed by the end of the show and the card for the biggest event of the year will finally start to take shape. This weekend's event kickstarts the Road to WrestleMania and will also decide the champions heading into WrestleMania season.

Whilst The Royal Rumble matches are the headline of the show, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will also be looking to ensure their places in WrestleMania's main event by retaining their world championships.

With many combustible elements heading into this year's Royal Rumble, here are just six last-minute predictions.

#6. Becky Lynch defeats Doudrop - Ronda Rousey arrives at The Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch has history with Ronda Rousey as she became the first woman to pin The Baddest Woman on the planet at WrestleMania 35.

Rousey broke her hand in that match and then went on a lengthy hiatus, where she welcomed her first daughter. It's been almost four months since Rousey gave birth and it's likely that she will be back for revenge on Saturday night.

The former UFC Champion could be an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match but Rousey isn't someone who asks nicely. It makes more sense for the winner of the Rumble to challenge Charlotte, while Rousey could strut down that ramp and make it clear that she's coming for Becky Lynch.

#5. Edge and Beth Phoenix defeat The Miz and Maryse

Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on the team of The Miz and Maryse at The Rumble, knowing that The It Couple are yet to win a match as a team. The stars of Miz and Mrs have teamed together against the likes of Nikki Bella and John Cena, as well as Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella.

It will be interesting to see if The Miz and Maryse can remain on the same page, or if Maryse decides that she has had enough of cleaning up her husband's mess and leaves him to fight The Grit Couple all on his own.

Either way, it's highly unlikely that Beth Phoenix and Edge will be taking the loss on Saturday night, especially given the way the match has been built.

