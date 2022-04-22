"I fell into that trap" - Michael Bisping reveals new details about gym altercation lawsuit 

Michael Bisping recently recalled a gym brawl with a 19-year-old back in 2017.

On an episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping and producer Mike Harrington discussed the recent incident involving Mike Tyson punching a fellow passenger on board a flight.

During their conversation, Bisping mentioned a similar incident where he got into an altercation with someone at the gym. The former UFC middleweight champion ended up being charged with battery, assault, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Detailing the incident, 'The Count' said:

"He removed some of the weights and the weights hit the floor and it banged and I asked him, 'What the f**k? Did you take the plates off?' And he says, 'Yeah' and gets right in my face and he screws his face up... and he starts to make threats, he did. He started making threats and all kinds of stuff and I got set up for a lawsuit... I lost my temper, right? I didn't hit him or anything like that but I just grabbed this little f****** shit and anyways... As soon as I grabbed him, he started screaming... Later, I found out from someone else that one of his friends... said, 'Hey let's f**k with Bisping!' So, I fell into that trap."

You can check out Michael Bisping talk about his gym altercation lawsuit in the video below:

Michael Bisping heaps praise on UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira

In another recent video posted to his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping lavished praise on current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. He spoke about the Brazilian's strengths and described 'Do Bronx' as one of the most exciting and one of the best fighters ever.

Speaking further about the lightweight champion, 'The Count' stated:

"The numbers don't lie and when you look at the numbers, the man has had 20 wins in the UFC. Eighteen of them have come by way of stoppage. That is a 90% finish rate, which is absolutely phenomenal. Need more? The man has the most post-fight bonuses in the history of the company as well, coming in at 18. Twelve Performance of the Night bonuses, three Submissions of the Night and three Fights of the Night. The stats don't lie, he's one of the most exciting ever, and one of the best ever."

Watch Bisping discuss Charles Oliveira below:

At UFC 274, Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje for the second time. The fight will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7.

Edited by Aziel Karthak