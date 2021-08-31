Michael Bisping's attacker releases a video about the incident and challenges 'The Count' to a fight; Bisping responds

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently went on a vacation to New Orleans with his family. While visiting the historic Bourbon street, Michael Bisping found himself in the middle of a very short altercation which ended in the other person punching Michael Bisping.

was just assaulted 😂 guy got in my face for filming on a public street. I told him to go away and he punched me 😂was literally so soft I laughed at him,So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch, I laughed and walked away. Man I’m mature these days 😂 — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

The UFC color commentator shared the incident with his fans and seemed particularly proud of how he did not retaliate and instead laughed the attack off. The attacker apparently did not take too kindly to Bisping's description of his punch and released a YouTube video calling Bisping out. In the video, the attacker said:

"What's up YouTube? So, I'm here to talk about the sh** that happened on Bourbon Street with me and Michael Bisping. So I come to find out the he actually was a UFC fighter, which I did not know it was him, but if I did know it was him, I probably would have still hit this motherf***er anyways."

The attacker proceeded to break down exactly how the altercation took place. Michael Bisping stated that the attacker's breakdown was almost identical to his own breakdown of the event. The attacker said:

"He's sitting there filming a band or whatever. I have a high tendency of cameras being pointed towards me in certain areas, in certain locations, because of my past history... So I see his phone go to my face, I put my hand up and said, 'Yo, stop filming me.'"

I doubt the loser will ever know but I thank him for the laughs. https://t.co/pUMseKcvfY — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

Michael Bisping and his attacker went on to have an argument where 'The Count' said that Bourbon Street is a public place and he can do what he wants. The attacker responded by saying that Bisping needed to stop filming him. 'The Count' would later clarify that he was gliding his camera through the street and not filming the attacker in particular. Michael Bisping responded in kind by saying, "suck my d***," which apparently triggered the attacker. The attacker said:

"So when he told me to such his d***, about six seconds in, I punched him, but I punched him so quick, it wasn't sh** but it was something."

The attacker went on to address Michael Bisping's description of the punch and eventually called him out. He said:

"Michael Bisping, you're a b**ch, if you want your fight, your one-on-one or whatever, I'm down."

😂😂😂 this is the guy pic.twitter.com/bitXXBzoP7 — michael (@bisping) June 27, 2021

Michael Bisping responds to his attacker's call-out

Just as he did when his attacker punched him, Michael Bisping found his call-out quite amusing and was chuckling throughout the length of the video. He saw it for the first time during a podcast episode with Luis J. Gomez. 'The Count' said:

"Alright, alright, enough of this guy, get him off the screen!"

After the call-out, Michael Bisping asked his family to narrate his response to the person's punch, which was unstoppable laughter.

Nonetheless, Michael Bisping humored his attacker with a response, albeit as a joke. He said:

"Send me the video, because I'm going to track him down. I'm gonna get my peeps to do a little bit of IP tracking. I'm gonna track this motherf***er, I'm gonna find him. I have a very particular set of skills. I will find you, and I will kill you."

Bisping again clarified that his response was nothing but light-hearted humor.

