"It's a risky one" - Michael Bisping says Conor McGregor should ignore Mike Tyson's advice

Michael Bisping recently stated that Mike Tyson's advice to Conor McGregor is a risky option in the Irishman's career.

Tyson recently stated that McGregor should have a few tune-up fights before facing the top-ranked fighters in the UFC. However, Bisping believes that's a risky proposition as all UFC fighters are tough opponents. Given the Irishman's form, there's no guarantee that he will win in a fight.

Here's what Bisping said on his YouTube channel:

"The circumstances with McGregor right now, it's a risky one. Tyson said have two or three fights before you go into a big fight like that. There' a risk and there is a reward."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Mike Tyson's advice to Conor McGregor:

Bisping further added that there are no guarantees in combat sports. If McGregor loses against someone like Charles Oliveira, then the narrative would be that the Brazilian is beating everybody. However, losing to someone lower-ranked might hamper the former two-division champion's legacy. What form Conor McGregor is currently in is not known.

Story continues below ad

Here's what 'The Count' added:

"There's no guarantees in the fight game and if he loses to them, then it's even worse if he was to go in against the champ, Charles Oliveira. You go up against the champ Charles Oliveira, you get beat, oh well, so what? No big deal. Everybody's losing to him right now. Charles Oliveir is the man."

He added:

"However, he loses to someone ranked down the pecking order, ranked five, six, seven, something like that, now it's a very very different conversation that's taking place."

Story continues below ad

Conor McGregor might return by the end of 2022

McGregor has been out of action since his UFC 264 loss against Dustin Poirier. 'The Notorious' suffered a nasty leg break during the first-round of the contest. He has been recovering from the injury since.

McGregor is expected to be back in action by the end of 2022 but a date for his return is not yet official. Fans will keep a close tab on who he fights upon his return.

A quadrilogy fight against Dustin Poirier might happen next. McGregor has also been exchanging jibes on social media with Poirier's teammate and UFC BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far