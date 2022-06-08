"She looked like a Klingon from Star Trek" - Michael Bisping picks the greatest women's UFC fight of all time

Michael Bisping has dubbed Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk the greatest women's fight in the history of the UFC, just as the two women are on the cusp of a rematch at UFC 275.

Bisping recorded his latest YouTube video just hours before leaving to travel to Singapore where he'll commentate Weili vs. Jedrzejczyk 2, and he couldn't be more excited. Above any fight from Ronda Rousey, Rose Namajunas. or Cris Cyborg, 'The Count' had the original Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight from March 2020 as the best women's fight in UFC history. He said:

"They started off at a crazy blistering pace with neither lady slowing down throughout the five rounds. The commentators were even saying there was no way they could keep this pace, and no way they could continue to absorb the damage they were taking. But of course they did, they went to a decision, it was very competitive, it was back and forth with both ladies having a lot of success and landing a lot of shots. And both ladies coming out of this looking a little different."

"I'm mainly talking about Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The hematoma from hell, the head on it was crazy. I've never seen a head swollen as big like that. I wanna say she looked like a Klingon from Star Trek but I don't wanna be disrespectful. But she kind of looked like a Klingon from Star Trek."

Watch Michael Bisping break down the five best WMMA fights in UFC history below:

UFC 275 on June 11 marks Joanna Jedrzejczyk's first fight since that split decision lost to Zhang Weili over two years ago. While Weili has fought twice since then, both bouts were losses to Rose Namajunas. Each woman definitely has something to prove as they travel to Singapore, and given their status as former strawweight champions, a win could also easily propel either into a title shot against current 115 pound champion Carla Esparza.

Michael Bisping is replacing Joe Rogan on commentary for UFC 275

Fans are used to hearing Joe Rogan on mic duties for UFC pay-per-views, but that won't be the case for UFC 275 in Singapore. Rogan's current contract has him avoiding international travel and only voicing numbered UFC events held in the United States.

That opened the door for Michael Bisping to fly the seventeen hours to Kallang, Singapore for UFC 275. The card features a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka and a women's flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos. Plus the highly anticipated rematch between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk that Bisping is excited for.

Michael Bisping will be joined by Daniel Cormier on color commentary while Jon Anik will take care of play-by-play duties. Bruce Buffer will be present at the Singapore Indoor Stadium to announce all the fights, and Megan Olivi will be on hand to handle roving reporter duties.

