"I never ever, ever wanted to go through that again" - Michael Bisping shares experience of old kickboxing fight where his opponent 'beat the living s**t' out of him

Michael Bisping has recalled a painful memory of an old kickboxing match in which his opponent completely destroyed him.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube Channel, Michael Bisping, while talking about the importance of building up good stamina as a fighter, mentioned a kickboxing fight he had in his teens. The former UFC middleweight champion admitted he completely ran out of energy in the fourth round.

"Once when I was 18, my old kickboxing coach, Allan Clarkin, from Black Knight's Kickboxing gym in Burnley, he called me up, he said, 'Michael, are you in good shape?' I said, 'Of course, I am.' (He said) 'It's all right, sweet, I got a British title fight for you, eight rounds' and I said, 'Yeah, sure. Let's do it. When is it?' (He said) 'Next weekend.' So I did a few runs, that was it but I was far from in shape. I went out there for the first four rounds, tried to take the guy's head off but did not manage that and then the next four rounds I was completely out of gas. Couldn't hold my hands up and he proceeded tp beat the living sh*t out of me in front of all my friends and family in Burnley. That was my learning experience and I never ever, ever wanted to go through that experience again."

Despite winning the fight with a very close decision, Michael Bisping mentioned that he had learned his lesson and always worked hard to improve himself without using shortcuts like performance-enhancing drugs.

Michael Bisping further encouraged young fighters to use their skills and martial arts, instead of steroids, to win. He also branded the use of PEDs as a shameful act and said that it should always be discouraged.

Michael Bisping talks about Jake Paul refusing a drug test for his upcoming Tommy Fury fight

In the same video, Michael Bisping also spoke about Jake Paul's refusal to take a drug test for his upcoming boxing match against Tommy Fury. Given all of the hype surrounding 'The Problem Child's' fight with 'TNT', Bisping described the decision as "bizarre."

"Recently, you know, we have seen the rise of Jake Paul. Jake Paul is doing great things in combat sports and he's young in his career. But I just saw a moment ago an MMA Junkie article and he said that, MMA Junkie said that he has refused a drug test for his latest fight or not refused a drug test, he hasn't allowed drug testing to happen, for his latest against Tommy Fury, which is bizarre, you know. He's put in all kinds of stipulations about, 'You got to change your name to Tommy Fumbles' and this and that. There's all kinds of things in there, all kinds of stipulations, lots of rules, lots of work for the lawyers to put in, but he refused or said he didn't want to have VADA testing in there. Which is, I don't know, that's a little suspect, I don't know, I mean if you've got nothing to hide."

