Michael Bisping shares intriguing take on Belal Muhammad's "stock" after UFC 315 loss

Michael Bisping recently gave his take on Belal Muhammad following his title loss at UFC 315. Bisping claimed that Muhammad's tenacious effort had won everyone over and that he would now be treated with respect.

Muhammad's first welterweight title defense didn't go according to plan as challenger Jack Della Maddalena managed to put on an all-round display of his abilities and captured the 170 pound belt via unanimous decision.

However, despite his defeat, Muhammad's resilient nature was commended by many in the MMA community, including Bisping, who praised the 36-year-old for leaving his all inside the octagon. Combat sports news outlet Red Corner MMA posted the Brit's remarks on X, which said:

''Yes, Belal lost the belt, but I think his stock, in a weird way, has risen higher even though he's not a champion. Let me know what you think about that comment because that sounds crazy but I think it terms of genuine perception from the fans, they now have more respect for Belal Muhammad''

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Known for his wrestling prowess, Muhammad entered the title fight with a lot of faith in his boxing skills, which Della Maddalena excels at. But, over the course of five rounds, the Australian proved to be a tough matchup for Muhammad, leaving him battered at the end of the fight.

UFC CEO Dana White shared a gruesome image of Muhammad's facial injuries in a now deleted X post. 'Remember the Name' suffered from a broken nose, a broken orbital bone, and a split lip.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach shares his opinion on Belal Muhammad's title loss at UFC 315

Belal Muhammad's plan of a stand-up fight with Jack Della Maddalena backfired at UFC 315, as Muhammad took a beating, resulting in a unanimous decision loss for the 36-year-old.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez recently spoke to Submission Radio and expressed his thoughts on Muhammad not prioritizing his wrestling abilities, saying:

''None of us thought that Belal would be able to beat him just stand up so he wanted to do what none of us thought he could do, that’s what I’m thinking. I could be wrong but that’s what it appeared like to me. I used to be on Khabib all the time because Khabib, everyone always criticized him for not being good at striking...Later he was able to stand really well, extremely well...that’s the mistake that a lot of fighters make. They want to prove their point.”

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (3:45):

