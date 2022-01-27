Michael Bisping suggests "box office smash" interim title fight with Francis Ngannou expected to be out for 9 months

Francis Ngannou is not expected to return to the octagon anytime soon due to injury. As a result, Michael Bisping believes the heavyweight division is sure to lack some interesting action. However, he has suggested a matchup that he believes would keep the weight class moving.

In his most recent video, 'The Count' suggested that if the UFC plans to create another heavyweight interim fight in Francis Ngannou's absence, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic would be a great matchup for it.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said:

"According to the data, according to the people that Stipe has beaten and according to the number of defences that it has had, he's the best heavyweight that we have seen... So the greatest of all time [Jon Jones] versus the greatest heavyweight of all time [Stipe Mioic], that's a f*cking sensational matchup. That is an attractive fight for Jon Jones to come back. That is an attractive fight for Stipe Miocic... And I'm telling you all, that would be a box office smash. Jon Jones versus Stipe Miocic, right? what a fight."

You can watch Michael Bisping's full video below:

Francis Ngannou felt honoured to receive the belt from Mick Maynard at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou stated that receiving the UFC heavyweight championship from matchmaker Mick Maynard at UFC 270 was an honor for him.

Ngannou did not receive the title from Dana White following his victory over Ciryl Gane at the first UFC pay-per-view of 2022. Instead, it was Maynard who entered the octagon and placed the belt around the Cameroonian's waist.

'The Predator' took to Instagram to post a bold message, claiming that no one could have put the belt around his waist better than Mick Maynard. Francis Ngannou concluded his statement by expressing his appreciation for the matchmaker.

"It was was an absolute honor receiving the belt from @mickmaynard2. Couldn’t be a better person. Love this man."

During a recent fan Q&A session on ESPN+, White explained why he wasn't there to congratulate Ngannou on his victory.

“I wasn’t out there for the main event. I actually walked out of the arena right after the co-main event because there was stuff going on backstage that I was dealing with. For anybody to think that I was showing any type of disrespect towards Francis... I saw Francis all week, you idiots. I shook his hand, I said hi to him, I was out there for the staredowns, the whole thing.”

Check out Dana White's interview below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard