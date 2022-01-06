"Fighters are their own worst enemy" - Michael Bisping warns Dustin Poirier not to rush back to fighting too soon after loss to Charles Oliveira

Michael Bisping understands why Dustin Poirier is already looking to return to the octagon.

At UFC 269, 'The Diamond' failed to realize his dream of securing an undisputed UFC title. Dustin Poirier was tasked with facing Brazil's Charles Oliveira and the submission specialist overwhelmed the American Top Team star. Oliveira managed to finish the fight with a wild rear-naked choke finish in the third round.

Weeks after the event, chatter erupted on social media after Poirier told boxing trainer Teddy Atlas that he was eyeing a short notice fight with Nate Diaz.

At UFC 217 against George St-Pierre, Michael Bisping lost his title and understands some of the feelings that Dustin Poirier is currently processing. According to 'The Count', the only way to erase the sour taste of defeat is by fighting again.

In the wake of Dustin Poirier's defeat, UFC legend Michael Bisping took to YouTube to discuss why Poirier is likely angling for a short notice fight.

"We're grown men. We know nobody plans on being the champion of the world forever but still, it hurts, it still stings." Michael Bisping said. "Nothing stings more than losing a fight. Failing on your quest and then you wake up in the middle of the night, this m***********, he got me, he got me, and the best way to exercise those demons is to take another fight."

You can watch Michael Bisping's video below:

Following the loss to St-Pierre, Bisping, similar to what Poirier had in mind, took a short notice fight less than three weeks after his previous bout. 'The Count' faced Kelvin Gastelum in China and was quickly knocked out in the first round with a blistering right hand.

The former UFC middleweight champion is adamant that fighters need protection from themselves. As Michael Bisping references his own career, he believes that fighters are their own worst enemies, especially when rushing back to competition.

"That was a bad night at the office. This is what I'm capable of. Of course, it never went down like that." Bisping clarified. "I got caught with a beautiful right hand and I was taken out of the fight. I had no business being there and I'm not taking away from Kelvin Gastelum I just rushed back simply because fighters are their own worst enemies. Sometimes we have to be protected from ourselves."

Nate Diaz once again declines bout with Dustin Poirier

While it looked as though Dustin Poirier might be lining up for a short notice fight with Nate Diaz, the Stockton native has since shot that fight down. On Twitter, the Stockton native also had words for UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 🏼

Ps Olivera you suck too I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do thisPs Olivera you suck too I just talked to the ufc I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap but they said dustin sucks and they don’t want it sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this 👊🏼Ps Olivera you suck too

'The Diamond' and Diaz were linked to a fight back in 2018. The bout never came to fruition after Dustin Poirier pulled out of the bout due to injury.

Diaz and Poirier called out one another in the aftermath of the Louisianan's loss to Charles Oliviera at UFC 269. While both camps initially appeared interested in the contest, for whatever reason it looks like the matchup won't materialize.

