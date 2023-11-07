Michael Chandler belittles Conor McGregor's skills with a backhanded compliment to Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler is on the brink of a highly anticipated showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor in what promises to be a blockbuster fight. For McGregor, this will mark his return to the octagon after suffering a leg injury in his rubber fight against rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

In a fascinating lead-up to their potential clash, McGregor and Chandler served as rival coaches during season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. While there was a palpable sense of mutual respect between the two fighters, sparks occasionally flew, and tempers flared. In one memorable instance, 'The Notorious' let his emotions run wild and shoved Michael Chandler's face.

Even though the official date for the McGregor vs. Chandler fight remains uncertain, both fighters regularly engage in social media banter, aiming to stoke the flames of excitement among fans. A fan recently shared a video clip from Chandler's epic clash against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, which was awarded the 'Fight of the Year' honors in 2021. The clip featured a sequence where Gaethje's uppercut sent Chandler crashing to the canvas.

In response to the fan's post, Michael Chandler proudly recalled surviving the brutal uppercut and claimed to have smiled through it. Furthermore, the American fighter subtly took a shot at Conor McGregor, insinuating that the Irishman might lack the fortitude to endure such challenging moments in the cage. Chandler wrote:

"Not only did I survive, but smiled through it…Conor won’t be able to hang with this pace. His spirit pales in comparison to Justin’s."

Check out the tweet below:

McGregor vs. Chandler: Chael Sonnen questions the Irishman's motivation for UFC return against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor has been absent from competition since his defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. While there were talks of a showdown with Michael Chandler by the end of 2023, it is certain that this matchup won't materialize until 2024.

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen has questioned McGregor's return to the UFC, suggesting that it's primarily motivated by financial gain.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Sonnen expressed his views on the matter, stating:

"To see Michael Chandler training every day, which he is, and to see Conor McGregor anywhere in the world except for a gym, which he’s never at, it’s one of those things like there is a money grab at some point. You will ask every fighter, ‘Why are you still fighting?’ And the answer if he tells the truth is because they’re still paying me. It feels as though Conor is getting into the cash grab."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below:

