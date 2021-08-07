Michael Chandler breaks down Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

Michael Chandler recently opened up about the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. In one of the most highly anticipated fights in the UFC welterweight division, this rematch promises to be a slugfest. Chandler picked 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to emerge victorious and explained how the fight might go down.

During a sit-down with The Schmo, the UFC lightweight offered his two cents on the biggest rematch in the UFC welterweight landscape. Chandler had previously picked Usman to put one over Covington during an Instagram Live Q&A. Echoing the same sentiment, Michael Chandler described how the fight might go this time around.

"Obviously, the first one was highly contested on the feet the entire time. I think you're going to see a little bit more wrestling (during rematch). If you are Colby, I think you'll try to wrestle a little bit more. Keep that distance a little bit" said Michael Chandler.

However, Michael Chandler refused to count Colby Covington out. Giving 'Chaos' his due credit, 'Iron' Mike said:

"I think Kamaru wins that fight 8 times out of 10, but I do think if there's anybody in that welterweight division who can give Kamaru the biggest test on any given night, it's Colby Covington. His fight style, his pace that he keeps, he gets hit but he's also got a phenomenal chin."

Michael Chandler says Colby Covington needs to be wary of Kamaru Usman's KO power

Kamaru Usman's KO power was out there for the world to see in his most recent outing in the cage against Jorge Masvidal. All he needed was one strike to send 'Gamebred' sprawling on the mat. Michael Chandler harked back to the fight and warned fans and Colby Covington about the importance of erring on the side of caution.

"Good lord! The one-two or the three-two that Kamaru hit Masvidal with, would put anybody out in the whole welterweight division. So you got to avoid that, obviously" declared Michael Chandler.

The last matchup between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington saw the Nigerian being crowned the victor after a gripping brawl. The fact that 'Chaos' walked away from the fight against Usman with a broken jaw is testament to the dynamite that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' packs.

Colby Covington may be the only fighter capable of usurping Kamaru Usman's throne, as Michael Chandler has admitted repeatedly. It would behoove 'Chaos' to exercise a certain degree of caution to ensure he emerges from the fight with his wits about him.

