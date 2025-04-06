Michael Chandler embraces underdog chatter with icy response to viral Paddy Pimblett comparison

Michael Chandler claimed he's "right where he wants to be" as the underdog for his upcoming fight.

Ad

On April 12, Chandler will face the No.12-ranked lightweight Paddy Pimblett in the UFC 314 co-main event. Pimblett is listed as a slight betting favorite heading into the matchup.

Earlier today, Full Send MMA shared a photo on X featuring Pimblett with his stomach pushed out and Chandler in peak physical shape. The social media post featured the following caption:

"Try convincing someone that knows nothing about MMA that the guy on the left is favored to beat the guy on the right"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Chandler re-shared the previously mentioned X post and reacted by saying:

"Right where I want to be. #ufc314"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chandler, ranked No.7, only fought once in 2024 after remaining sidelined to pursue a fight against Conor McGregor. Chandler suffered a unanimous decision loss against Charles Oliveira, pushing his promotional record to 2-4.

Meanwhile, Pimblett last fought in July 2024, defeating King Green by first-round submission. The 30-year-old superstar holds a promotional record of 6-0, including four wins inside the distance.

Michael Chandler plans to see if Paddy Pimblett "sinks or swims"

Paddy Pimblett has remained undefeated in the UFC while continuing to climb the lightweight division. 'The Baddy' will face his toughest test yet against the always dangerous Michael Chandler.

Ad

During an interview with ESPN MMA, Chandler had this to say when asked for a prediction about his upcoming fight:

"Man, I'm going to go out there and I'm gonna do exactly what I always do. I'm going to have one foot on the gas, one foot on Paddy's throat. I'm going to throw big bombs and we're going to see if he sinks or swims. He's never fought a guy like I am but that doesn't mean he's not the man for the job. So, we will see how it plays out All I know is I'm getting my hand raised on Saturday night, so it's going to be a lot of fun."

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (7:30):

UFC 314 goes down inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The main event features Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes battling for the vacant featherweight world title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.