Michael Chandler explains why he deserves the Conor McGregor fight in a hit back at critics

Conor McGregor has been the object of Michael Chandler's desire for some time now, and the former Bellator champion has just asserted why he deserves to welcome the Irishman back into the octagon. Chandler and McGregor have been linked since early 2023, when the UFC announced the pair's bout.

While there was no official date at the time, the two men went on to serve as opposing coaches in 'The Ultimate Fighter 31.' However, it would not be until this year, 2024, that their expected bout would be formalized with a date. According to Chandler, no one should doubt that he deserved to face McGregor.

He expressed his feelings in a recent YouTube interview with Andy Frisella.

"When it comes to the last couple of years, when it comes to who's going to put more work in, who has been putting more work in, who has been more steadfast, more immovable, more disciplined, I'm the guy who has earned it."

Check out Michael Chandler's thoughts below (1:39:55):

Since his crushing loss to Dustin Poirier in late 2022, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion has been on the receiving end of significant criticism from fans and fighters alike, many of whom scoffed at Chandler for opting to sit on the sidelines, waiting for a McGregor bout.

Despite many imploring him to seek other matchups, as confidence in McGregor's return was low at the time, Chandler remained steadfast, refusing to bend. Now, with both men scheduled for a welterweight clash at UFC 303 on June 29, Chandler can start fully gearing up for his octagon return.

Michael Chandler recently called Conor McGregor out on 'Monday Night RAW'

Prior to their matchup being given an official date, Michael Chandler engaged in a public campaign to coax Conor McGregor back into the octagon. One of his latest attempts occurred during an episode of 'Monday Night RAW,' which was facilitated by the UFC and WWE both being under the TKO Group Holding banner.

Check out Michael Chandler's WWE callout of Conor McGregor:

Expand Tweet

Given a microphone between matches, Chandler issued an emphatic challenge to McGregor, almost parroting a prior promo he had cut at UFC 274 following a thunderous knockout of Tony Ferguson.

Poll : Who will win the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler? Conor McGregor Michael Chandler 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback