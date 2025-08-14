  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Michael Chandler gets honest about fighter pay in light of UFC's new $7.7B deal with Paramount: "A lot of us are doing pretty fine"

Michael Chandler gets honest about fighter pay in light of UFC's new $7.7B deal with Paramount: "A lot of us are doing pretty fine"

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Aug 14, 2025 03:42 GMT
UFC 314 Press Conference - Source: Getty
Michael Chandler thinks UFC-Paramount deal will be beneficial for fighters. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Michael Chandler indicated that the UFC's fighter pay practices are fairer than the MMA community acknowledges. His comments came recently, after the UFC and Paramount struck a historic media rights deal valued at $7.7 billion, with an average annual value of $1.1 billion.

Ad

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Chandler was asked whether he believes there would be a trickle-down effect on fighters' salaries with the UFC-Paramount deal.

Chandler expressed his view that the UFC compensates its fighters more generously than is typically recognized within the MMA community:

"There's a lot more money being happening inside the UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts than the UFC will ever gloat about, than the UFC will ever brag about. That's just the way they like to run their business. But I think a lot of us are doing pretty fine."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (0:01):

Ad

For context, fighter pay has been a major point of criticism against the UFC, with many observers arguing that the promotion does not share a fair portion of profits with the fighters. This issue has resurfaced in light of the recent UFC-Paramount deal.

Michael Chandler advises UFC fighters to be patient about re-negotiating contracts

The UFC-Paramount deal is set to take effect from January 2026, following the expiration of the promotion's current contract with ESPN at the end of 2025. A significant aspect of the deal is the transition away from the traditional pay-per-view model.

Ad

While this change will make sport more accessible to fans by reducing costs, it raises concerns about the impact on fighter pay since fighters previously received a share of PPV sales.

During the aforementioned interaction, Ariel Helwani asked Michael Chandler if he believes the UFC will revise fighters' contracts to accommodate the loss of the pay-per-view component. In response, Chandler suggested that fighters and managers may have already begun negotiations with the UFC. He said:

Ad
"This deal just got announced a little over 24 hours ago. Let a little bit of dust settle. Everybody worry about the things that they can control, which is them taking care of themselves right now, them training right now. But ultimately, I think this is nothing but good for everybody involved." [1:07]

Chandler then offered his prediction for the future of fighter pay in MMA:

Ad
"I think that fighters, ultimately, just like 30 years into the NFL, just like 30 years into the MLB, just like 30 years into every major sport, the money will continue to grow, but it can't just grow overnight."

Although many questions about the implications of the new deal remain unanswered, UFC CEO Dana White has praised the deal as beneficial for the fighters.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications