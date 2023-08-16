Michael Chandler gives honest review of Conor McGregor's Forged Irish Stout

Conor McGregor is without question one of the most skilled athletes when it comes to promoting businesses and ventures beyond fighting. His astute knowledge of strategically marketing his businesses and conveying the vision behind them has undeniably propelled him to the pinnacle of entrepreneurial success.

'The Notorious' has been actively promoting his Forged Irish Stout lately. Most recently, he made his commanding presence felt at the recently concluded Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight at London's O2 Arena. Conor McGregor arrived with his ring girls, all elegantly dressed in ring girl outfits with the distinctive branding of Forged Irish Stout.

Exhibiting his prowess as a master salesman, McGregor promptly seized the opportunity to get Anthony Joshua to try the stout immediately after the UK star secured a knockout triumph over Helenius.

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler recently gave his honest take on Conor McGregor's Forged Irish Stour during a fan interaction on Twitter. Chandler claimed that he liked the product and wrote:

"I have…pretty good actually."

Check out Chandler's response below:

McGregor and Chandler served as rival coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). The American is set to lock horns with McGregor when the Irishman is cleared to return to competition by the USADA.

Michael Chandler reveals Conor McGregor's provocative tactics on TUF 31

In the aftermath of a summer consumed by reality TV, Michael Chandler has finally had an opportunity to dissect his time coaching against Conor McGregor on TUF 31.

During the course of the shoot, the show saw its fair share of boiling points as tensions flared, leading to near-confrontations between the two coaches. UFC president Dana White intervened to defuse the situation during one such instance.

During a conversation on the DC & RC show, Chandler delved into his approach toward McGregor's trash talk and mind games. Chandler stated:

"The great thing about Conor, and I will give him some huge props here, is he would go three, four days of trying to be my friend, trying to be buddy-buddy, trying to be like ‘Hey man, it’s all business. You know, I’m the biggest guy in the sport. You’re on my show, but you’re a nice guy."

Chandler added:

"And then all the sudden, he’d flip the script, and one day, he’d go completely nuts on me or he would go hit a little bit deep, a little bit deeper of a cut to kinda try to get under my skin, so you never quite knew which Conor you would get.”

Catch Chandler's comments below