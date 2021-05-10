Michael Chandler gives his prediction for trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

Michael Chandler has given his prediction for the much-awaited trilogy matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier scheduled for July 10 at UFC 264.

Chandler is expected to eventually face the winner of the bout if he can beat Charles Oliveira in the UFC lightweight title fight at UFC 262.

Nevertheless, Michael Chandler said that he will look to enjoy the fight as a fan rather than studying his next opponent.

The former Bellator lightweight champion believes Conor McGregor could get inside the head of Dustin Poirier after shedding his 'Mr. Nice guy' front. Making his prediction for the UFC 264 headliner, Michael Chandler told Adam Catterall of BT Sport:

"I think Conor has the slight edge cause you always gotta give the edge to Conor, specially if Conor comes out with the 'no more Mr. Nice guy' attitude. Conor can get into Poirier's head a little bit. But it all remains to be seen. Either way I'm gonna take my competitor hat off, put my fan hat on and be sitting there cage side watching both of them. And then jump up into the cage and call someone out."

Michael Chandler praises Dustin Poirier

While Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor could have a slight edge, he has hailed Dustin Poirier as one of the most skilled and toughest guys in the 155 lb division. Talking about the evenness of the matchup, Michael Chandler said:

"I think it's just about as much as you can pick them They are so evenly matched. Mentally and physically from a tactical standpoint (Dustin) Poirier obviously had to win last time. But you still got the win that Conor (McGregor) had. Both of them knocked each other out, so they both have that going for each of them. I think Conor can make some adjustments that could pay dividends in their third fight, but I also believe Dustin Poirier is one of the most skilled and toughest guys in the division. Although they have both been finished by each other, they both have great chins; they both have great striking, great shot decisions, picking their striking shots."