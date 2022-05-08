"Don't hate on a guy just because he's crushing it" - "Fan" Michael Chandler has a message for Paddy Pimblett haters

Michael Chandler recently shared his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett, one of the UFC's hottest prospects.

Following his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, 'Iron' spoke to BT Sport's Caroline Pearce about the fight as well as UFC's rising star Pimblett.

Speaking of 'The Baddy', the top lightweight contender stated that he is a big fan of the Englishman and congratulated the Scouser for his achievements so far.

With so much success in his early years, Pimblett is bound to have a lot of people criticizing him. However, Chandler has urged MMA fans not to hate on the new prospect but to support the fighter on his journey instead:

"Listen... people are gonna hate on him 'cause he's boisterous and he's loud. Listen, I know you all love Paddy Pimblett. I'm a fan of Paddy Pimblett. So I am excited to [see] him have all his success. There's enough out there for all of us to have a ton of success, get all the lights, all the platform, all the money. Don't hate on a guy just because he's crushing it."

You can check out Michael Chandler discuss Paddy Pimblett in the video below:

Michael Chandler won one of the biggest fights of his career at UFC 274, defeating Tony Ferguson on the main card.

Chandler threw an impressive front kick that connected with Ferguson's chin and knocked him out cold in the second round of the match.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM https://t.co/8r3b9JMPqC

With this victory, 'Iron' now has a UFC record of two wins and two losses. 'El Cucuy', meanwhile, is currently on a four-fight losing streak. Ferguson's most recent win came in June 2019 against Donald Cerrone at UFC 238.

MIchael Chandler calls out Conor McGregor after epic KO win at UFC 274

Michael Chandler was able to deliver one of the most impressive performances of the event against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

Following his victory, the fighter spoke to Joe Rogan in a post-fight interview, where he revealed his willingness to rematch Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje. 'Iron' also challenged Conor McGregor to a fight upon the Irishman's return:

"Listen, I'm ready to come back [in the] main event! There is not one MMA fan on the planet that doesn't wanna see me rematch you, Charles [Oliveira]. Or rematch you, Justin Gaethje – a rematch of Fight of the Year 2021. Five rounds for the UFC lightweight title! And Joe, if Hunter Campbell and Dana White have a momentary lapse in judgment, and they give this title shot to someone else, I've got one dude on my mind... Conor McGregor, you gotta come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet!"

You can check out Michael Chandler's post-fight interview below:

