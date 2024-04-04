Michael Chandler names the favorite fight he has been a part of

Michael Chandler has revealed that his fight with Justin Gaethje is his favorite of his career.

'Iron' has been a part of some incredible bouts in his lengthy MMA career. As a former Bellator champion, he's faced the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson, Patricio Pitbull, and more. In 2020, Chandler headed to the UFC and has put on banger, after banger.

The lightweight contender hasn't been a part of any boring fight since joining the company. However, there's one fight that stands above the rest, as his favorite. During a recent Q&A session with fans on X, one asked Chandler which fight was his favorite.

The former Bellator champion responded, saying that it was his bout with Gaethje. For those who have forgotten, the two faced off at UFC 268 in November 2021. With a title shot on the line, the two lightweights went to war.

After 15 minutes of absolute carnage, it was 'The Highlight' who emerged with a unanimous decision victory. Despite losing the bout, Chandler still holds it in high regard as the best fight that he's ever been a part of.

Check out Michael Chandler's response to the question below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Michael Chandler reveals prediction for Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler is hoping to make his upcoming fight with Conor McGregor the best of his career.

'Iron' has been attempting to score a bout with 'The Notorious' for well over two years now. Since making his debut in 2021, Chandler has called for a fight with McGregor. Last summer, the former Bellator champion seemingly had his wish granted.

The two stars coached a season of 'The Ultimate Fighter', with the belief that they would fight late in 2023. However, the fight never came. With McGregor out of the USADA pool, and also promoting Road House, the bout was forced to the backburner.

However, the two are now targeting a summer bout. While their fight hasn't been announced, they've been linked to a potential clash at UFC 303 in late June. Regardless of when the bout happens, Chandler is confident that he will emerge with a win.

On X, a fan asked the former Bellator titleholder how he will defeat McGregor. There, Chandler responded with a precise prediction, saying:

"2nd round ko"

Check out Michael Chandler's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Poll : Is Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje the greatest 'Iron' fight ever? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion