Michael Chandler predicts outcome of UFC 291 showdown between former opponents Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje: "He beats him with output"

Michael Chandler has put forth his breakdown of the upcoming Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje rematch. Their first encounter witnessed Poirier defeat Gaethje via fourth-round TKO in April 2018.

Presently, Poirier is scheduled to face fellow former interim UFC lightweight champion Gaethje in a rematch that will headline UFC 291 on July 29th, 2023. The UFC 291 main event matchup's winner will be awarded the UFC's symbolic BMF title.

Chandler is no stranger to the two aforesaid fighters, having lost to both of them. 'Iron' was beaten by Gaethje via unanimous decision in November 2021 and was defeated by Poirier via third-round submission in November 2022.

In a video posted to his official YouTube channel, Chandler explained that Justin Gaethje has evolved to become a more technical version of himself since his 2018 clash against Dustin Poirier. He opined that the cardio advantage goes to Gaethje but Poirier is more composed and could sap 'The Highlight's' cardio with power shots to the body and head.

Additionally, 'Iron' noted that the speed advantage goes to Gaethje, while 'The Diamond' has the edge in striking power, wrestling, and grappling. However, he added that 'The Highlight' has better takedown defense than Poirier. He further emphasized that UFC 291 headliners are equal in regards to fighting spirit.

Predicting a technically proficient performance by Gaethje at UFC 291, somewhat similar to how he outworked Tony Ferguson, Chandler stated:

"I think you’re going to see a more composed Justin Gaethje. My prediction is Justin Gaethje wins via decision... Similar to what we saw in him against Tony Ferguson. Obviously, we know he finished Tony Ferguson late, late in the fight."

"I don’t think he finishes Poirier. But I do think he beats him [Poirier] with output. I think he beats him by not being taken down. I think he beats him by those leg kicks. We saw the last time that they fought, Dustin Poirier's legs were absolutely trashed."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments at 8:27 in the video below:

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 -- Michael Chandler's path to a potential rematch against the BMF matchup stars

While the Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje rematch's winner would be crowned as the new BMF champion, it's believed that the winner would also likely receive a UFC lightweight title shot. The consensus is that the Poirier-Gaethje victor could bag a title shot against the winner of the UFC lightweight title fight between current champion Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dustin Poirier will face Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title on July 29 at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, UFC announced Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/wuwPS9iavR

Michael Chandler has suffered defeats against Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira. Regardless, Chandler has been prominently featured on UFC programming in 2023, having coached TUF 31 alongside MMA megastar Conor McGregor.

Many foresee Michael Chandler fighting Conor McGregor, potentially in early 2024. Defeating a UFC icon like McGregor could possibly secure Chandler a rematch against Poirier, Gaethje, or Oliveira down the line. Nevertheless, as of this time, the official date for the much-awaited Chandler-McGregor matchup hasn't been announced.