"Conor McGregor's best performance" - Michael Chandler recalls when the Irishman looked "untouchable"

Conor McGregor's name is synonymous with the UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts. Michael Chandler reiterated the same when he recently recapped the UFC's stacked lightweight division and its history in a video titled Locked In: Michael Chandler as part of UFC Connected.

In the video, Chandler recalls the humble beginnings of the 155lb division and how iconic names like B.J. Penn and Frankie Edgar helped elevate the weight class into the powerhouse it is today. Competitors from heavier weight classes were always seen as the best and most dangerous fighters on the planet until some marquee names and performances began shifting the tide. That story cannot be told without bringing up Conor McGregor. Speaking about the historical impact of the Irishman, Michael Chandler said:

"So when you talk about lightweights, too, you have to talk about the entrance of Conor McGregor... [He] stormed onto the scene as a featherweight, won the title and always talked about becoming a two-division champion. It was a lofty goal that not a lot of us thought was going to be able to happen."

'Notorious' made a splash as soon as he entered the UFC and had a historic run to featherweight gold, after which he became the first person to fight for a second belt while holding a current UFC championship. He fought Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden in New York and put on a performance that etched his name in history. Speaking about the iconic showing, Michael Chandler said:

"He came in, beat Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden, he almost looked untouchable. That, in my mind, was Conor McGregor's best performance that we've ever seen; the most complete, the most dominant. The sport itself was elevated by Conor McGregor."

Watch the segment and full video below:

Conor McGregor wants to become the first three-division UFC champion

The Dubliner has always wanted to create history time and again. Whether it was becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion in Cage Warriors or UFC history or being just the second person to score knockouts across three weight classes in Dana White's promotion.

Now, it appears 'Notorious' wants to create history again. In what seems like a highly ambitious call out, the Irishman wants to fight welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on his return to the octagon. Not only is Usman a huge welterweight who is undefeated in the UFC, but he is also the current pound-for-pound king.

🍀McGregor’s Burner @McGregorsBurned Conor McGregor wants to knockout Usman to become triple champion. Conor McGregor wants to knockout Usman to become triple champion. 😏 https://t.co/n0iNTA4MD7

McGregor claimed that he wants to become the first three-division champion in UFC history. While it is an extremely tall ask, the Crumlin native believes there is no real threat to him facing 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. UFC president Dana White found the call out extremely interesting, but it is yet to be seen if this fight will genuinely be considered by everyone involved.

