Michael Chandler reveals how exactly he would beat Conor McGregor with a three-word answer

Michael Chandler doesn't think his inevitable fight against Conor McGregor will go the distance.

In January 2021, Chandler exploded on the UFC scene by knocking out Dan Hooker in round one of his promotional debut. Since then, the former Bellator lightweight champion has continued showcasing entertaining fights, making him a fan favorite.

'Iron' last stepped into the Octagon in November 2022, suffering a third-round submission loss against Dustin Poirier. Since then, the 37-year-old has patiently waited for McGregor to return so they can fight after coaching against each other on 'The Ultimate Fighter Season 31'.

Although Chandler's been inactive, he's stayed relevant in the MMA community by doing interviews and interactions with fans on social media. He recently shared the following message on X, encouraging people to ask him questions:

"On a plane...ask me anything. Positive vibes only. #ama"

One fan responded by asking Chandler about his future fight against McGregor:

"are you gonna beat conor? if yes, how?"

Chandler provided a short answer voicing his confidence:

"2nd round ko"

When are Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler expected to fight?

Conor McGregor last fought in July 2021 when he headlined UFC 264 in a trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Unfortunately, the fight ended prematurely as McGregor suffered a severe leg injury, leading to Poirier emerging victorious by first-round TKO.

McGregor's road back to the Octagon started with a lengthy recovery process. In 2023, 'The Notorious' reportedly attempted to return, but USADA wouldn't approve him with mandatory drug testing, which was one of the reasons the UFC parted ways with the third-party organization.

Despite being approved to return, 'The Notorious' had obligations to promote the 'Road House' remake he starred in with Jake Gyllenhaal. McGregor and Dana White have recently claimed the former two-division UFC champion is officially ready to fight again.

The MMA community has been misled numerous times about the date for McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. With that said, the UFC superstars are confident they will finally meet inside the octagon in the summer. It's unclear and when where they will fight.

Watch Michael Chandler confirm his fight with Conor McGregor will take place later this year below:

