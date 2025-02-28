Michael Chandler’s next opponent eager to “beat up” Dustin Poirier after defeating ‘Iron’ at UFC 314: “This is a young man’s sport"

Michael Chandler is scheduled to face No.12-ranked lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 on April 12. The Scouser is currently 6-0 in the UFC, with four wins coming via finishes. 'The Baddy' believes that his time has come to take over the lightweight division, and he plans on making a statement against Chandler.

Should Pimblett overcome the tough challenge in front of him, the 30-year-old has already eyed up Dustin Poirier as his next ideal opponent. The pair have traded some spicy words over a potential bout, but Poirier shut down any notion of them squaring off in the octagon.

The Liverpudlian was recently interviewed by radio station 560 WQAM, where he revisited his interest in facing 'The Diamond'. Pimblett said:

"I'm interested in fighting anyone ranked above me. Dustin Poirier's half a legend. I meant no disrespect when I said stuff about Poirier, but I think he took it personally. If he wants to get beaten up I'd beat him up, because I think he's another person who I beat. Most of the top five in my division, they're on the way out. They're getting old, I just know this is a young man's sport."

Watch Paddy Pimblett discuss facing Dustin Poirier after Michael Chandler below (8:55):

Dustin Poirier shares his pick for the winner of Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

UFC 314 will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. The co-main event will feature one of the promotion's most electric fighters, Michael Chandler, who will welcome Paddy Pimblett into the toughest test of his career to date.

'Iron' will be hoping to bounce back from a second defeat to Charles Oliveira in his previous bout, with the pair having faced off at UFC 309. Despite being 2-4 in his six UFC fights, Chandler has faced only the most elite fighters at 155 pounds. 'The Baddy', on the other hand, will be hoping to prove that he belongs in the division's top tier.

Former opponent and rival of Chandler's, Dustin Poirier, recently shared his thoughts on the matchup during a Q&A session online with fans. Despite his genuine dislike of the Missouri native, he predicted 'Iron' to come out on top against Pimblett, writing this:

"Even though he's a b**ch, Chandler all day go heavy on the money."

Check out Dustin Poirier's prediction for Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett below:

