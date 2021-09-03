Michael Johnson explains why he ranks Jon Jones higher than Khabib Nurmagomedov in the MMA GOAT list

Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov are considered two of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, but as far as Michael Johnson is concerned, 'Bones' is the clear-cut frontrunner of the GOAT debate.

The lightweight veteran caught up with Helen Yee and explained why he has Jones higher than Khabib on the list of greatest MMA fighters of all time. 'The Menace' said:

"It's really hard not to say Jon is at the top of that list, just based off the champions he's beaten and everybody like that."

However, Johnson clarified that he believes Nurmagomedov is also among the elite of the elite, just not on par with the former long-reigning UFC light heavyweight kingpin. He added:

"Khabib is definitely at the top of the list but I don't think I'd give him the very top of the list just based off of the quality of opponents that he's beaten. It's very tight between those two guys."

Johnson also reflected on the time he squared off with Khabib Nurmagomedov inside the octagon. With the benefit of hindsight, the 35-year-old believes that he was not prepared to take on a fighter of Nurmagomedov's caliber. He then admitted that 'The Eagle' was the most formidable opponent he ever had.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Jon Jones is no longer the UFC pound-for-pound king

Despite being inactive for nearly two years now, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones still holds to top spot in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes 'Bones' is no longer the rightful owner of the spot.

According to the former lightweight champion, his friend and current welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman deserves to be the new P4P king. On Twitter, Nurmagomedov posted a photo of himself with Usman and wrote:

"With p4p best fighter in the World @usman84kg at #cytaka event in Dubai"

With p4p best fighter in the World 👊 @usman84kg

at #cytaka event in Dubai 📍 https://t.co/7RxnZSkhvX — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) August 15, 2021

Jones is expected to make his octagon return sometime in 2022. After years of teasing a move to heavyweight, all signs point to 'Bones' finally making the climb once he makes his long-awaited comeback.

