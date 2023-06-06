Dana White is a massive sports fanatic. Recently, the UFC president delved into the world of fantasy fights for his latest endeavor, the Power Slap League.

In a recent interview with Robbie Fox, Dana White was asked about a number of fantasy matchups in the realm of the Power Slap League, that pitted legends from different sporting eras against one another.

White gave his verdicts on the matchups proposed by Fox, which included Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James, Rocky vs. Apollo, and even Muhammad Ali vs. Mike Tyson:

Q: "Rocky vs. Appolo?"

A: "You got to go with Rocky."

Q: "Michael Jordan vs. Lebron James?"

A: ”Michael Jordan... Listen, I respect LeBron and what he has done and who he is as an athlete. Never in trouble. Always there for the games. Makes a big difference when he’s on a team. You feel the difference when he’s on a team. But Jordan is my all-time [favorite player]. And I’m a Celtics guy, but Jordan is a f**king killer. Jordan is a killer.”

Q: "Muhammad Ali vs. Mike Tyson?"

A: "I love both those guys. I'm going to go with Tyson... Leverage, power."

Q: "Superman vs. The Incredible Hulk?"

A: "My son says Superman."

Q: "Dave Portnoy vs. Roger Goodell?"

A: "That's one we might actually be able to get on. I'm going with Dave. He's already slapped him around a few times."

Although the Power Slap League has had its share of detractors, the show is still going strong. In the same interview, White revealed that the third installment will take place at the UFC APEX on July 7, serving as a prelude to UFC 290 the following night at T-Mobile Arena.

Check out the full segment below (14:00):

Andre Ward supports Francis Ngannou while criticizing Dana White's "white noise" approach

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has received support from boxing star Andre Ward, who praised the Cameroonian for handling his free agency efficiently, while also criticizing UFC president Dana White.

Ward praised Ngannou for signing a lucrative deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and said he was certain that in the long term, 'The Predator' will benefit from the deal despite skepticism by White.

Dana White criticizes Francis Ngannou's deal with the PFL. The UFC boss also said Ngannou doesn't want to take any risks, especially against Jon Jones.



More: "It makes no sense to me."Dana White criticizes Francis Ngannou's deal with the PFL. The UFC boss also said Ngannou doesn't want to take any risks, especially against Jon Jones.More: mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/05/ufc-vi… "It makes no sense to me."Dana White criticizes Francis Ngannou's deal with the PFL. The UFC boss also said Ngannou doesn't want to take any risks, especially against Jon Jones. 👀More: mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2023/05/ufc-vi… https://t.co/MtrTLV3CGe

Speaking about the ongoing verbal tussle between Francis Ngannou and Dana White, Ward stated:

"I like how Francis is handling this situation," Ward said of Ngannou. "Anytime a fighter breaks from the norm or the mold, it's always, 'Oh he's crazy, he wants too much money...' It's always a weird narrative. Francis has handled this situation, even with the failed deals that fell through, he stayed in the pocket and ultimately got what he wanted. Everything Dana White is doing and saying is white noise, you can say whatever you want about him, but he's getting paid."

Catch Andre Ward's comments below (21:00):

