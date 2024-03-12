Michael 'Venom' Page details why fan-hyped matchup with Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson will be terrible - "Two positives doesn't always make a positive"

Michael 'Venom' Page recently spoke about a potential bout against No. 9 ranked welterweight contender Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

The Englishman's impressive victory over Kevin Holland at UFC 299 demonstrated his fighting abilities, as he stunned and outperformed Holland, known for his unconventional style and in-cage arrogance. Now that Page has defeated a fighter just outside the top ten, fans envision him facing Thompson.

Page talked about his possible matchup with Thompson during a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. He said:

''I've been hearing this from before I even got to the UFC and I always tell people the same thing, two positives doesn't always make a positive. What will be a great fight for me and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson will look like a terrible fight for everybody else because we'll go back into autopilot of our point scoring system.''

Page dismissed his possible matchup against Thomson, saying:

''I just think the guy's [Thompson] an amazing guy. I'm sure everyone thinks he's an amazing guy but just seriously, meeting him, spending time with him, I have so much love and respect for him, would that be my first choice? Not at all.''

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's full comments below (24:42):

Page is very effective against opponents who stand and strike alongside him. He taunts his opponents and uses various feints as he moves in and out of range. But his wide stance makes him vulnerable to low kicks.

However, 'Wonderboy' is not a low-kicker and has a similar style to Page's. Thompson differs from Page in that he relies less on taunts and focuses more on finding opportunities to use various kicks to control distance and dominate his opponents.

Michael 'Venom' Page's thoughts on Donald Trump appearing at UFC 299

Michael 'Venom' Page made his promotional debut at UFC 299 last Friday in Miami, Florida. He squared off against fellow welterweight contender Kevin Holland. Page won the fight by unanimous decision after dominating the first three rounds of action.

Former US president Donald Trump, frequently spotted at mixed martial arts events, was also in attendance for UFC 299.

During the post-fight press conference, Page discussed Trump's presence at the pay-per-view event. He said:

''UFC always drags some of the best out. Even last year, when I was here in Miami, he [Trump] was here and I know he likes to to come to the shows.''

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's full comments below (0:23):