Donald Trump, Mr. Beast, Candace Owens, and more: Top celebrities who attended star-studded UFC 299 in Miami, Florida

UFC 299 was a star-studded event, in more ways than one. The card was teeming with some of MMA's biggest names, it drew countless celebrities to the event's cage-side seats. Among the celebrities spotted was globally renowned YouTube sensation and philanthropist Mr. Beast.

However, he wasn't the only YouTube star in attendance, as KSI and WWE United States Champion, Logan Paul, sat by him cage-side. Other social media influencers present included popular streamer Adin Ross. They were joined by reality comedy star Steve-O and all-time great pro-skateboarder, Tony Hawk.

UFC 299 also hosted two of the most visible names in American politics in the form of controversial political commentator, Candace Owens, who is good friends with UFC welterweight Colby Covington, and former United States president, Donald Trump, who sat by Dana White.

UFC 299 also drew countless familiar faces from the fight world, ranging from legendary welterweights Georges St-Pierre, Kamaru Usman, and Robbie Lawler, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and surging lightweight Arman Tsarukyan, who faces Charles Oliveira at UFC 300.

Kayla Harrison, who is herself scheduled for a UFC 300 bout with Holly Holm, was also in attendance, as were bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and Merab Dvalishvil.

Last, but certainly not least, was former UFC women's strawweight champion and WMMA legend Joanna Jędrzejczyk, who was present to be unveiled as one of the next inductees into the UFC Hall of Fame.

UFC 299 was a massive success for the promotion

UFC 299 couldn't have gone any better than it did. Not only did O'Malley defend his title with a dominant shutout of 'Chito' to avenge his loss and hurt the Ecuadorian more than anyone ever has, but he also cemented his status as a star.

At the post-fight press conference, Dana White revealed that the event had a $13.75 million gate, which is the fourth-highest gate in the promotion's history, eclipsed only by Conor McGregor. If the plan is to enthrone 'Sugar' as the next McGregor, the UFC is off to a blistering start.